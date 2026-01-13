KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! Anime Confirms Season 4

2026 mobile/PC game, 10th anniversary event, exhibit, audio drama, song box also announced

The " KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Anime 10th Anniversary Livestream" confirmed on Tuesday that the franchise 's previously announced sequel anime is a fourth television anime season. The staff also commemorated the anime's 10th anniversary with a new visual and announced a new mobile/PC game, as well as an upcoming anniversary event, exhibition, audio drama, and song box set.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば4製作委員会

Original light novelist Natsume Akatsuki is supervising the Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Ai Subeki Machi ni Hanei o! ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Prosperity on this lovely town!) game which will launch on mobile and PC this year. The novel's illustrator Kurone Mishima is also collaborating on the production.

The 10th anniversary event will take place at the PACIFICO YOKOHAMA National Convention Hall on July 26. Cast members Jun Fukushima (Kazuma Satō), Sora Amamiya (Aqua), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), and Ai Kayano (Darkness) — who were also guests during Tuesday's livestream — will appear at the event alongside theme song singer Machico .

The Akiba_Square venue at the Akihabara UDX building in Tokyo will host the exhibition this fall.

Akatsuki created an exclusive story for the upcoming audio drama which will stream on YouTube . The drama follows the slapstick antics of Kazuma and the rest over the course of four seasons. The episode that debuts this winter is titled "White Snow Fairy Tale: Hyōka no Kisetsu" (The Season of Ice Flowers), and its special illustration is below:

The 10th anniversary song box will go on sale on March 18.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered in April 2023, and it aired for 12 episodes.

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season, premiered in April 2024 and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

Screenings of last year's Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- original video anime ( OVA ) ended with the announcement of the upcoming sequel anime. Crunchyroll also streamed the OVA .

Source: Press release