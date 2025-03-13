News
KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3 Anime Gets Sequel
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa announced on Friday that it is producing a sequel anime for KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3. The announcement did not reveal the format of the anime. Screenings of the new Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- original video anime (OVA) also ended with the announcement.
+:｡:✧￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣— アニメ『このすば』公式アカウント (@konosubaanime) March 14, 2025
✨アニメ続編制作決定✨
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿✧･ﾟ•.
皆さんの応援のおかげで――
/／
『この素晴らしい世界に祝福を！』
アニメ続編制作が決定いたしました‼‼
\＼
🌈#このすば #konosuba🌈 pic.twitter.com/t8k76S8Ap4
KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3, the third television anime season of the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime series based on Natsume Akatsuki's light novel series, premiered in April 2024 and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki served as the chief director for the third season at Drive. (Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender) directed the series. Makoto Uezu was again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta returned as character designer. Masato Kōda returned to compose the music. Machico performed the opening theme song "Growing Up," and the main cast of Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano performed the ending theme song "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" (Us, Just Like on That Day).
The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.
The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered in April 2023, and it aired for 12 episodes.
Update: Teaser video added.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history