You and I Are Polar Opposites Anime Reveals 2nd Characters Voiced by Tomori Kusunoki, Wataru Katō
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa's romantic comedy manga You and I Are Polar Opposites (Seihantaina Kimi to Boku) revealed the cast for two characters that appeared in the anime's second episode on Sunday.
Tomori Kusunoki as Yeti, the character that appeared in the movie Suzuki and Tani watched, and the anime's mascot character
Wataru Katō as Tempura, Tani's pet cat
Kusunoki also voices the character Honda, a girl in the class next to Suzuki and Tani, and Katō also voices Taira, Suzuki and Tani's classmate.
The series debuted on January 11 on MBS, TBS, and their affiliates, and airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. The series streams on ABEMA in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST on Sundays.
Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs, and also streams a same-day English dub. The series also streams in partnership with Animax Broadcasting Korea and Medialink.
The anime stars:
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Suzuki
- Shōgo Sakata as Tani
- Yuna Taniguchi as Watanabe
- Konatsu Hirabayashi as Sato
- Anji Iwata as Yamada
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Azuma
- Wataru Katō as Taira
- Cocoro Omori as Nishi
- Tomori Kusunoki as Honda
- Nobuyuki Sakuma as Suzuki and Tani's homeroom teacher
Takakazu Nagatomo is directing the anime at Lapin Track. Teruko Utsumi (Sarazanmai) is writing the scripts and is also serving as animation producer. Mako Miyako is designing the characters. Naho Kozono (Golden Kamuy) is the sub-character designer, and is also the chief animation director, along with Sayuri Sakimoto (Orient). The musician tofubeats is composing the music.
Chieko Nakamura (Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence) is directing the art. Tomoyuki Shiokawa (The Promised Neverland) is the compositing director of photography. Yuki Akimoto (SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary) is the color key artist. Yuushi Koshida (My Happy Marriage) is serving as 3D director. Masayuki Kurosawa (Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez) is editing. Wataru Osakabe (Pompo: The Cinéphile) is handling 2D design. SHOCHIKU anime is overseeing the production.
noa performs the opening theme song "Lose the Frames" ("Megane wo Hazushite"). PAS TASTA performs the ending theme song "Pure feat. Eriko Hashimoto."
MANGA Plus published the series in English and describes the story:
Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!
Agasawa launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform in May 2022. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021. The manga ended in November 2024. Shueisha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2025.
Viz Media also publishes the series in English.
The series has over 1.6 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga ranked #3 in the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and #7 in the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in 2024.
Sources: You and I Are Polar Opposites anime's website, Comic Natalie