You and I Are Polar Opposites Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2026 by Lapin Track

A website opened on Monday to announce a television anime of Kōcha Agasawa 's romantic comedy You and I Are Polar Opposites ( Seihantaina Kimi to Boku ). Lapin Track will animate the project for a January 2026 premiere.

Image via You and I Are Polar Opposites manga's X/Twitter account © Kōcha Agasawa/Shueisha

Image via Amazon Japan © Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha

The manga also ended on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Plus platform on Monday.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!

Agasawa launched the manga on Shonen Jump Plus on May 2, 2022. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021.

Shueisha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on August 2.

MANGA Plus licensed the series for release in English in June 2022. Viz Media also publishes the series in English and released the third compiled book volume on November 5. The fourth compiled book volume will ship on February 4, and the series has over 1.35 million copies in circulation. It ranked #3 in the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and #7 in the 17th Manga Taisho Awards this year.

Agasawa previously launched the Kōri no Jōheki manga in Shueisha 's Manga Mee app.



Source: Comic Natalie