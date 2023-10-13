Viz Media Licenses Battle Royale: Enforcers, Naruto: Konoha's/Sasuke's Story, Star Wars: Visions, More Manga

ANN's coverage of New York Comic Con 2023 sponsored by Ize Press!

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday its summer 2024 lineup.

Title:mangaAuthors:(story),(art)Summary: In this manga continuation of Battle Royale, Project 68, now run by a diabolical government AI, returns. Once more high school students will fight to the death.

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: Passionate Yuri and rule-abiding Keiichiro have fallen in love! But Keiichiro's strict political family doesn't allow physical affection until age 18. Can they keep their relationship chaste?

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: When Fuji asks Wataya to drain the school pool for him, she gets her first taste of the high that comes from breaking the rules; now Wataya's ready to start doing bad things.

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: In a post-apocalyptic future where the sun no longer shines, Toshiro tries to save his ailing mother by turning his body into a plant.

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: Suzuki is a cheerful high school girl in love, but the object of her affection, the stoic Tani, is her polar opposite! Will Suzuki overcome her anxiety and ask Tani out?

Junji Ito

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: An all-you-can eat ice cream truck that's more creepy than sweet. An eerie town with no addresses or roads. Legendary horror mangakapresents ten blood-curdling stories to keep you awake.

Yana Toboso

Title:novelAuthor: Jun Hioki (story),(art)Summary: Meet the students of Night Raven College in this tie-in novel to the mobile game. Featuring a fold-out poster and original art by

Star Wars: Visions : The Manga Anthology

Star Wars: Visions

Kamome Shirahama

Keisuke Satō

Yūsuke Ōsawa

Haruichi

Title:Authors:Summary: Celebrate the smash hit series,, with this manga adaptation! Featuring stories and art from, and

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: After forging an unlikely friendship with a grumpy granny, easygoing Hiroto inherits her house. But when his cousin, a struggling art student, moves in, Hiroto finds his once-chill life tested.

Title:Author:Summary: Kakashi, Guy, Mirai Sarutobi and more, star in this new story set in theuniverse.

Masashi Kishimoto

Title:Author:Summary: Sasuke and Sakura take on secrets and conspiracies in this manga adaptation of the novel.

SPY x FAMILY : The Official Anime Guide–Mission Report: 220409-0625

SPY x FAMILY

Tatsuya Endō

Title:Author:Summary: Surveil the Forger family with this companion guide to theanime, featuring an original illustration fromand a double-sided poster!

GoGo Monster

Taiyo Matsumoto

Title:(reprint)Author:Summary: Yuki lives in two worlds, one where he's a loner mocked for telling stories about supernatural beings. In another, those beings vie for power and bring chaos to nature itself. The long-awaited reprint of, by, releases Summer 2024.

Haikyu!!

Haruichi Furudate

Title:(3-in-1 Edition)Author:Summary: Shoyo Hinata is out to prove that in volleyball you don't need to be tall to fly! A repackaged(3-in-1 Edition), by, releases Summer 2024.

My Neighbor Totoro : All-in-One Edition

My Neighbor Totoro

Title:Author:Summary: Revisit one of's most beloved classics with thefilm comics, collected for the first time into one large deluxe hardcover edition!

Deadpool: Samurai –The Official Coloring Book

Hikaru Uesugi

Title:Author:Summary: A coloring book for fans of the Merc with a Mouth! Featuring 80 pages of art bytaken from the pages of the

Viz Media also revealed the following digital exclusives for spring 2024:

Title:Author:Summary: Tatsumi's already-difficult life is upended when aliens attack him. After being saved by a mysterious organization, Foreign Affairs 5, Tatsumi will need to figure out why aliens are after him

Cipher Academy

Title:Author:Summary: The all-girl's new recruit Iroha may struggle with deciphering codes, but he might be the key to ending all wars!

Title:Author:(story),(art)Summary: Kyu discovers a phone that can search through all information on Earth. But he's not the only one…