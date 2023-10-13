×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Viz Media Licenses Battle Royale: Enforcers, Naruto: Konoha's/Sasuke's Story, Star Wars: Visions, More Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Rose-Red Tyrant, Let's Do It Already!, more

ANN's coverage of New York Comic Con 2023 sponsored by Ize Press!

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday its summer 2024 lineup.

battle-royale-enforcers
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Battle Royale: Enforcers manga
Authors: Koushun Takami (story), Yukai Asada (art)
Summary: In this manga continuation of Battle Royale, Project 68, now run by a diabolical government AI, returns. Once more high school students will fight to the death.

let-do-it-already
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Let's Do It Already! manga
Author: Aki Kusaka
Summary: Passionate Yuri and rule-abiding Keiichiro have fallen in love! But Keiichiro's strict political family doesn't allow physical affection until age 18. Can they keep their relationship chaste?

i-wanna-do-bad-things-with-you
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: I Wanna Do Bad Things with You manga
Author: Yutaka
Summary: When Fuji asks Wataya to drain the school pool for him, she gets her first taste of the high that comes from breaking the rules; now Wataya's ready to start doing bad things.

fool-night
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Fool Night manga
Author: Kasumi Yasuda
Summary: In a post-apocalyptic future where the sun no longer shines, Toshiro tries to save his ailing mother by turning his body into a plant.

you-and-i-are-polar-opposites
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: You and I Are Polar Opposites manga
Author: Kōcha Agasawa
Summary: Suzuki is a cheerful high school girl in love, but the object of her affection, the stoic Tani, is her polar opposite! Will Suzuki overcome her anxiety and ask Tani out?

alley-junji-ito
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection manga
Author: Junji Ito
Summary: An all-you-can eat ice cream truck that's more creepy than sweet. An eerie town with no addresses or roads. Legendary horror mangaka Junji Ito presents ten blood-curdling stories to keep you awake.

disney-twisted-wonderland
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Rose-Red Tyrant novel
Author: Jun Hioki (story), Yana Toboso (art)
Summary: Meet the students of Night Raven College in this tie-in novel to the mobile game. Featuring a fold-out poster and original art by Yana Toboso.

star-wars-visions
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology
Authors: Kamome Shirahama, Keisuke Satō, Yūsuke Ōsawa, Haruichi
Summary: Celebrate the smash hit series, Star Wars: Visions, with this manga adaptation! Featuring stories and art from Kamome Shirahama, Keisuke Satō, Yūsuke Ōsawa, and Haruichi.

hirayasumi
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Hirayasumi manga
Author: Keigo Shinzō
Summary: After forging an unlikely friendship with a grumpy granny, easygoing Hiroto inherits her house. But when his cousin, a struggling art student, moves in, Hiroto finds his once-chill life tested.

naruto-konoha-story
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Naruto: Konoha's Story--The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga
Author: Natsuo Sai, Masashi Kishimoto, Shō Hinata Summary: Kakashi, Guy, Mirai Sarutobi and more, star in this new story set in the Naruto universe.

naruto-sasuke-story
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga
Author: Shingo Kimura, Masashi Kishimoto, Jun Esaka Summary: Sasuke and Sakura take on secrets and conspiracies in this manga adaptation of the novel.

spy-x-family-mission-report
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: SPY x FAMILY: The Official Anime Guide–Mission Report: 220409-0625
Author: Tatsuya Endō
Summary: Surveil the Forger family with this companion guide to the SPY x FAMILY anime, featuring an original illustration from Tatsuya Endō and a double-sided poster!

gogo-monster
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: GoGo Monster (reprint)
Author: Taiyo Matsumoto
Summary: Yuki lives in two worlds, one where he's a loner mocked for telling stories about supernatural beings. In another, those beings vie for power and bring chaos to nature itself. The long-awaited reprint of GoGo Monster, by Taiyo Matsumoto, releases Summer 2024.

haikyu
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Haikyu!! (3-in-1 Edition)
Author: Haruichi Furudate
Summary: Shoyo Hinata is out to prove that in volleyball you don't need to be tall to fly! A repackaged Haikyu!! (3-in-1 Edition), by Haruichi Furudate, releases Summer 2024.

my-neighbor-totoro
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: My Neighbor Totoro: All-in-One Edition
Author: Hayao Miyazaki
Summary: Revisit one of Studio Ghibli's most beloved classics with the My Neighbor Totoro film comics, collected for the first time into one large deluxe hardcover edition!

deadpool-samurai-coloring-book
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Deadpool: Samurai–The Official Coloring Book
Author: Hikaru Uesugi
Summary: A coloring book for fans of the Merc with a Mouth! Featuring 80 pages of art by Hikaru Uesugi taken from the pages of the Deadpool: Samurai manga.

Viz Media also revealed the following digital exclusives for spring 2024:

aliens-area
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Aliens Area
Author: Fusai Naba
Summary: Tatsumi's already-difficult life is upended when aliens attack him. After being saved by a mysterious organization, Foreign Affairs 5, Tatsumi will need to figure out why aliens are after him

cipher-academy
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Cipher Academy
Author: Yuji Iwasaki
Summary: The all-girl Cipher Academy's new recruit Iroha may struggle with deciphering codes, but he might be the key to ending all wars!

super-smartphone
Image via Viz Media's Twitter account
Title: Super Smartphone
Author: Hiroki Tomisawa (story), Kentarō Hidano (art)
Summary: Kyu discovers a phone that can search through all information on Earth. But he's not the only one…

Source: Viz Media's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives