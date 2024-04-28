Compass 2.0 Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, 2025 TV Airing

The Niconico Chōkaigi 2024 event unveiled the staff, 2025 TV broadcast, and key visual for #Compass 2.0 Combat Providence Analysis System , the new anime project of NHN PlayArt and Dwango 's online real-time strategy game #Compass —Combat Providence Analysis System ( #Compass Sentō Setsuri Kaiseki System ), on Sunday. The event also confirmed the cast. The game's YouTube channel started streaming a video message from Daisuke Ono , who will play 13 in the anime.

Note: The video below does not have English subtitles

The anime's cast, some of which were featured in previous videos, include:

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce .

The anime project will begin broadcasting in 2025.

#Compass is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game. Players form teams of three by selecting from the game's roster of colorful characters and fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time. The team that obtains control of the most checkpoints is declared the victor.

The iOS, Android, and Amazon app game is free to play with in-game item purchases in Japan and Taiwan. It has more than 15 million downloads since launching in 2016.

The game already inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts from TMS Entertainment and other studios in 2018.

The franchise also includes several manga and novel projects.

Sources: #Compass anime's website, Comic Natalie





