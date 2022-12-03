Compass Smartphone Strategy Game Gets New Animation Project

3-vs-3 capture the flag-style battle game already inspired anime shorts in 2018

The #Compass Fes 6th event announced on Saturday that NHN PlayArt and Dwango 's #Compass—Combat Providence Analysis System (#Compass Sentō Setsuri Kaiseki System) online real-time strategy game is launching an animation project.

#Compass is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game. Players form teams of three by selecting from the game's roster of colorful characters and fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time. The team that obtains control of the most checkpoints is declared the victor.

The iOS, Android, and Amazon app game is free to play with in-game item purchases in Japan and Taiwan. It has more than 15 million downloads since launching in 2016.

The game already inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts from TMS Entertainment and other studios in 2018.

Source: #Compass—Combat Providence Analysis System's Twitter account via Otakomu