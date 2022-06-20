Manga Plus Publishes Kocha Agasawa's You and I are Polar Opposites Manga

Company will publish 3rd chapter on June 26

MANGA Plus began publishing Kocha Agasawa's You and I Are Polar Opposites ( Seihantai na Kimi to Boku ) manga on Sunday. The first two chapters of the manga are available to read in English and the company will publish the third chapter on June 26.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!

Agasawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Plus website on May 2. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021. Shonen Jump Plus published the seventh chapter on June 13.

Agasawa previously launched the Kōri no Jōheki manga in Shueisha 's Manga Mee app.



Source: Manga Plus