You and I Are Polar Opposites TV Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

Image courtesy of Shochiku © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

The English dub stars:

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub , and Zach Bolton is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the English script. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.

The series will debut on January 11 on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates, and will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. The series will stream on ABEMA in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST on Sundays.

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs. The series will also stream in partnership with Animax Broadcasting Korea and Medialink.

Takakazu Nagatomo is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ) is writing the scripts and is also serving as animation producer. Mako Miyako is designing the characters. Naho Kozono ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sub-character designer, and is also the chief animation director, along with Sayuri Sakimoto ( Orient ). The musician tofubeats is composing the music.

Chieko Nakamura ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is directing the art. Tomoyuki Shiokawa ( The Promised Neverland ) is the compositing director of photography. Yuki Akimoto ( SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary ) is the color key artist. Yuushi Koshida ( My Happy Marriage ) is serving as 3D director. Masayuki Kurosawa ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) is editing. Wataru Osakabe ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ) is handling 2D design. SHOCHIKU anime is overseeing the production.

noa performs the opening theme song "Lose the Frames" ("Megane wo Hazushite"). PAS TASTA performs the ending theme song "Pure feat. Eriko Hashimoto ."

MANGA Plus published the series in English and describes the story:

Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!

Agasawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in May 2022. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021. The manga ended in November 2024. Shueisha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media also publishes the series in English.

The series has over 1.6 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga ranked #3 in the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and #7 in the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in 2024.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)