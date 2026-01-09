Disney, WEBTOON Move Forward With New Digital Comics Platform

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

The Walt Disney Company and WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Thursday they completed their previously announced strategic agreements, which includes Disney's approximately 2% equity investment in WEBTOON Entertainment and the plans to launch a new digital comics platform.

With the agreements finalized, WEBTOON will proceed with building and operating the platform, which will feature both current and classic comic titles from across Disney's portfolio. The lineup will include decades of content from Marvel, Star Wars , and 20th Century Studios, alongside select WEBTOON Original series.

The new platform follows the companies' September 15 announcement outlining their collaboration, and builds on an ongoing initiative to adapt Disney-owned comics into WEBTOON 's mobile-first vertical-scroll format. That effort began with an initial announcement on August 12.

In addition to reformatted legacy titles, Disney and WEBTOON are also developing brand-new original webcomic series based on Disney, Marvel, Star Wars , and 20th Century Studios franchises for global release on WEBTOON .