Happy Coming of Age Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As part of the Coming of Age ceremonies throughout Japan, young adults dress in formal hakama (ceremonial trousers), western-style suits, and kimono. To express their individuality, some young adult men dress as stereotypical delinquents with regent hairstyles and ride motorcycles. In turn, some women personalize their kimono and hair ornaments. Some new adults even cosplay as their favorite characters. It is a flashy and fun way for new adults in Japan to enjoy the holiday. Let us look at the congratulatory greetings from across the anime and manga world to the new adults:
Always a Catch!
TVアニメ『逃げ釣り』（逃がした魚は大きかったが釣りあげた魚が大きすぎた件）公式 (@nigetsuri_anime) January 11, 2026
今日は『#成人の日』㊗️
┈┈┈••୨୧🎣
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます！
皆様の未来が希望に満ちたものとなりますように。
マリーアも、淑女を目指して日々成長中です👗✨
『逃げ釣り』原作小説最新6巻発売中！
🐟୨୧••┈┈┈
Today is Coming of Age Day㊗️
┈┈┈••୨୧🎣
Congratulations to all the new adults!
May your futures be filled with hope.
Maria is working every day to become a lady👗✨
The sixth and latest volume of the original Always a Catch! novels is now on sale!
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #成人の日✨
ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) January 12, 2026
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます💕#ちびまる子ちゃん #1月12日 pic.twitter.com/c8hXm262Rn
Today is Coming of Age Day✨
Congratulations to all the new adults💕
Cogimyun (Sanrio)
新成人のみんな、おめでとうみゅん･･♪
こぎみゅん【公式】 (@cogimyun_sanrio) January 12, 2026
こぎみゅんもコギムニストになれるように、みんなといっしょにがんばるみゅん･･♡#こぎみゅん #成人の日 pic.twitter.com/ASEiBPf1sj
Congratulations to all the new adults myun…♪
Cogimyun will do her best to become a Cogimyunist with every one myun…♡
Dragon Ball
今日は #成人の日
ドラゴンボールオフィシャル (@DB_official_jp) January 12, 2026
悟空も、新成人のみなさんも、大きくなりました！#ドラゴンボール公式 #ドラゴンボール #dragonball pic.twitter.com/Cs5sw4aro3
Today is Coming of Age Day
Goku and all the new adults have grown up!
Image: I've grown, haven't I!?
Final Fantasy
今日は #成人の日 🌸
FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) January 12, 2026
新成人のみんな、おめでとうクポ！
この #ファイナルファンタジー のキャラクターのうち、20歳なのは誰かわかるクポ？
答えは明日発表クポ！（フランって何歳クポ？） pic.twitter.com/gdsagiOwPJ
Today is Coming of Age Day🌸
Congratulations to all the new adults, kupo!
Do you know which of these Final Fantasy characters is 20, kupo?
The answer will be revealed tomorrow, kupo! (How old is Fran?)
Noriko Hidaka
おはようございます😊✨
日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) January 12, 2026
そして新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます㊗️
あまり急がずゆっくりと大人への道を歩んでくださいね☺️
今日もいい日に🍀
Good morning😊✨
And congratulations to all the new adults㊗️
Please take your time and walk, not rush, your path to adulthood☺️
May today be another good day🍀
Yūki Kaji
おはようございます！
梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) January 11, 2026
今日は成人の日ですね！
新成人の皆様、おめでとうございます㊗️
どんな選択も、あなたの自由です。
そこには責任が伴いますが、
何を選ぶのも、あなたの正義です。
心のままに！
素晴らしき門出に乾杯！ご家族に感謝を！
誰もが自分らしく輝けますように！！
あなたに幸あれ🕊️
Good Morning!
Today is Coming of Age Day!
To all those who came of age, congratulations㊗️
Every choice is yours to make.
It comes with responsibility,
but whatever you choose is your truth.
Follow your heart!
Cheers to this wonderful new beginning! And give thanks to your family!
May everyone shine in their own way!!
I wish you happiness🕊️
Magical Princess Minky Momo
㊗️新成人の皆さま㊗️
ミンキーモモシリーズ公式 (@minkymomo_ap) January 12, 2026
ご成人おめでとうございます🌟
ミンキーモモが大人になる皆さまの門出を心よりお祝いいたします💐#ミンキーモモ #成人の日#魔法のプリンセスミンキーモモ pic.twitter.com/PkhnBitAz5
㊗️To all the new adults㊗️
Congratulations on becoming adults🌟
Minky Momo congratulates all of you on your new beginnings as you come of age.💐
Ocha-ken
お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) January 12, 2026
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます！
お茶犬は…とっくに成人済み⭐️#お茶犬 pic.twitter.com/Zu0gxpC0EA
To all who came of age, congratulations!
Ocha-ken…came of age a long time ago⭐️
Pole Princess!!
おはよう！今日は成人の日ね。
『劇場版 ポールプリンセス!!』公式 (@polpri_staff) January 11, 2026
ヒナノたちはCDのリリースに向けて
ちょっとそわそわしてるみたい。
リリアが、駅前でチラシ配ろう！
って言い出してくれて、
ミオを中心に4人で作ったみたいだから
是非見てほしいわ😊
4人の熱い気持ち、みんなに伝わりますように✨#ポールプリンセス #ポルプリ pic.twitter.com/LldkIv33Pl
Good morning! Today is Coming of Age Day.
Hinano and the others seem excited
about the upcoming CD release.
lilia said,
“Let's hand out flyers by the station!”
And the four, led by Mio, made some,
So, please check it out😊
May their passion reach everyone✨
Sakamoto Days
【SAKAMOTO Coming of Age DAYS】
SAKAMOTO DAYS/サカモトデイズ【公式】 (@SAKAMOTO_STORE) January 11, 2026
成人の日
人生の節目となる旅立ちの日！
家族や友達と最高の１日を過ごしましょう!!#SAKAMOTODAYS #サカモトデイズ #成人の日 pic.twitter.com/AgpsrfR5P4
【SAKAMOTO Coming of Age DAYS】
Coming of Age Day
A day marking a new beginning in life!
Have a wonderful day with your family and friends!
[Manga panels from chapter 5]
SNK
今日は #成人の日 🌅
SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) January 12, 2026
晴れの日を彩る振袖姿は、
新たな門出にぴったりですね👏
成人を迎えた皆さま、おめでとうございます！
（初詣の画像で失礼します💦） pic.twitter.com/p3Jwo4r0ct
Today is Coming of Age day🌅
A beautiful furisode kimono is perfect this special day
and a new beginning👏
To all who came of age, congratulations!
(Apologies for the New Years image💦)
Space Brothers
本日（1月12日）は、成人の日 👔
宇宙兄弟【公式】🚀 (@uchu_kyodai) January 11, 2026
新成人になったあなたへ、「心のノート」を贈ります📔（再掲です）https://t.co/7uh2j1Juvb pic.twitter.com/gV8310ycXW
Today (January 12) is Coming of Age Day👔
To you, who came of age, we send you a “Notepad in your heart”📔 (This is a repost)
[Manga panel from chapter 60]
Square Enix
【1/12は #成人の日】
スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) January 11, 2026
新成人のみなさん、おめでとうございます
今年20周年を迎えるスクエニ作品をご紹介します🎮
💠ファイナルファンタジーXII
💠ヴァルキリープロファイル2 -シルメリア-
💠聖剣伝説4
💠ドラゴンクエストモンスターズ ジョーカー pic.twitter.com/i7NMZr4EkQ
【1/12 is Coming of Age Day】
To those who came of age, congratulations
Presenting Square Enix titles celebrating their 20th anniversary🎮
💠Final Fantasy XII
💠Valkyrie Profile 2 -Silmeria-
💠Dawn of Mana
💠Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker
The Camphorwood Custodian
本日1月12日は #成人の日🍃
映画『クスノキの番人』公式 (@movie_kusunoki) January 12, 2026
⠔⋰
#新成人 の皆さん
おめでとうございます！
⋱⠢
直井玲斗(CV:#高橋文哉)と
佐治優美(CV:#齋藤飛鳥)もドレスアップ✨
皆様にとって素敵な一日になりますように...
映画『#クスノキの番人』
2026.1.30 Fri𖡼.𖤣𖥧 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kXaY2Sg
Today, January 12, is Coming of Age Day🍃
⠔⋰
To all the new adults
Congratulations!
⋱⠢
Reito Naoi (CV: Fumiya Takahashi) and
Yumi Saji (CV: Asuka Saitō) have dressed up ✨
May everyone have a wonderful day…
The Camphorwood Custodian
2026.1.30 Fri𖡼.𖤣𖥧
Did we miss any Coming of Age Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!