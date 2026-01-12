Interest
Happy Coming of Age Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

Featuring Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball, Square Enix, Magical Princess Minky Momo, Sakamoto Days, Noriko Hidaka, & more!

As part of the Coming of Age ceremonies throughout Japan, young adults dress in formal hakama (ceremonial trousers), western-style suits, and kimono. To express their individuality, some young adult men dress as stereotypical delinquents with regent hairstyles and ride motorcycles. In turn, some women personalize their kimono and hair ornaments. Some new adults even cosplay as their favorite characters. It is a flashy and fun way for new adults in Japan to enjoy the holiday. Let us look at the congratulatory greetings from across the anime and manga world to the new adults:

Always a Catch!

🐟୨୧••┈┈┈
Today is Coming of Age Day㊗️
　　　　　　　　　　　　┈┈┈••୨୧🎣
Congratulations to all the new adults!
May your futures be filled with hope.
Maria is working every day to become a lady👗✨
The sixth and latest volume of the original Always a Catch! novels is now on sale!

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Coming of Age Day✨
Congratulations to all the new adults💕

Cogimyun (Sanrio)

Congratulations to all the new adults myun…♪
Cogimyun will do her best to become a Cogimyunist with every one myun…♡

Dragon Ball

Today is Coming of Age Day
Goku and all the new adults have grown up!
Image: I've grown, haven't I!?

Final Fantasy

Today is Coming of Age Day🌸
Congratulations to all the new adults, kupo!
Do you know which of these Final Fantasy characters is 20, kupo?
The answer will be revealed tomorrow, kupo! (How old is Fran?)

Noriko Hidaka

Good morning😊✨
And congratulations to all the new adults㊗️
Please take your time and walk, not rush, your path to adulthood☺️
May today be another good day🍀

Yūki Kaji

Good Morning!
Today is Coming of Age Day!
To all those who came of age, congratulations㊗️
Every choice is yours to make.
It comes with responsibility,
but whatever you choose is your truth.
Follow your heart!
Cheers to this wonderful new beginning! And give thanks to your family!
May everyone shine in their own way!!
I wish you happiness🕊️

Magical Princess Minky Momo

㊗️To all the new adults㊗️
Congratulations on becoming adults🌟
Minky Momo congratulates all of you on your new beginnings as you come of age.💐

Ocha-ken

To all who came of age, congratulations!
Ocha-ken…came of age a long time ago⭐️

Pole Princess!!

Good morning! Today is Coming of Age Day.
Hinano and the others seem excited
about the upcoming CD release.
lilia said,
“Let's hand out flyers by the station!”
And the four, led by Mio, made some,
So, please check it out😊
May their passion reach everyone✨

Sakamoto Days

【SAKAMOTO Coming of Age DAYS】
Coming of Age Day
A day marking a new beginning in life!
Have a wonderful day with your family and friends!
[Manga panels from chapter 5]

SNK

Today is Coming of Age day🌅
A beautiful furisode kimono is perfect this special day
and a new beginning👏
To all who came of age, congratulations!
(Apologies for the New Years image💦)

Space Brothers

Today (January 12) is Coming of Age Day👔
To you, who came of age, we send you a “Notepad in your heart”📔 (This is a repost)
[Manga panel from chapter 60]

Square Enix

【1/12 is Coming of Age Day】
To those who came of age, congratulations
Presenting Square Enix titles celebrating their 20th anniversary🎮
💠Final Fantasy XII
💠Valkyrie Profile 2 -Silmeria-
💠Dawn of Mana
💠Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker

The Camphorwood Custodian

Today, January 12, is Coming of Age Day🍃
⠔⋰
　To all the new adults
　Congratulations!
⋱⠢
Reito Naoi (CV: Fumiya Takahashi) and
Yumi Saji (CV: Asuka Saitō) have dressed up ✨
May everyone have a wonderful day…
The Camphorwood Custodian
2026.1.30 Fri𖡼.𖤣𖥧

Did we miss any Coming of Age Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Coming of Age Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
