Happy Coming of Age Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Every year on the second Monday of January, Japan celebrates its newest adults with Coming of Age Day. Traditionally, the day honored those who turned 20 in the previous calendar year or school year. However, a new law went into effect in 2022 that lowered the age of maturity to 18. Regardless, some people still wait until they are 20. People around the anime and manga world have come together to celebrate the adolescents climbing the steps to adulthood:
Dragon Quest
本日は #成人の日 😌— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) January 11, 2026
新成人の皆様、おめでとうございます🎉
成人としての新たな旅立ちを心から応援しています！
実は「ドラゴンクエスト」シリーズにも成人にまつわるエピソードが💡#DQ11 では、16歳になった際に成人の儀式を行うことで1人前の大人になるそうですよ✨ pic.twitter.com/WspupyCAt3
Today is Coming of Age Day😌
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎉
We are rooting for you from the bottom of our hearts as you embark on your new journey as adults!
In fact, there are coming of age stories within the Dragon Quest franchise💡
When you turn 16 in DQ11, you become a proper adult after performing a coming of age ceremony.✨
GNOSIA
✧⋱ 本日1/12は成人の日⋰✧— グノーシア公式 (@gnosia_off) January 12, 2026
━━━━━━━━━━━━━
セツよりお祝いメッセージが到着✨
全国の新成人の皆様、
おめでとうございます㊗🎊#グノーシア #gnosia pic.twitter.com/mz0bksBp2L
">✧⋱Today, January 12, is Coming of Age Day⋰✧
━━━━━━━━━━━━━
We've received a congratulatory message from Setsu✨
Congratulations
To all the new adults across the country.㊗🎊
Gunma-chan
新成人のみんな〜大人の仲間入りだね！🐴— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) January 11, 2026
#成人の日 #ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/EZo7XgPRBT
To all the new adults~You've joined the adult ranks!🐴
I.Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
新成人のみんな、おめでとう🎊#成人の日#ご自愛語録 pic.twitter.com/BeUbJixgM7— I.CINNAMOROLL【公式】 (@i_cn_official) January 11, 2026
Congratulations to all the new adults🎊
You don't instantly “turn into” adults. You can slowly “become one.”
Shigekatsu Ihara (Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure!)
ポケモンDP物語も20周年で成人の日を迎えたよ。 pic.twitter.com/UMysJQma8l— 伊原しげかつ☆最新マネーウルフ2巻 絶賛発売中!! (@ihashige) January 12, 2026
It's also the 20th anniversary of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! as we celebrate Coming of Age Day.
Kodansha
今日は #成人の日。— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) January 12, 2026
連載開始から18年を迎える『#ちはやふる』の作者、末次由紀さんから描き下ろしイラストと共に、メッセージをいただきました。
新成人のみなさん、ファイトです！#末次由紀 @yuyu2000_0908 pic.twitter.com/t4sTFpPHbQ
Today is Coming of Age Day。
We received a message and original illustration from Chihayafuru creator Yuki Suetsugu to celebrate its 18th anniversary.
Good luck to all the new adults!
We've grown so much together
We'll keep having fun
Let's go live life to its fullest!
Koupen-chan
📅日めくりボイス📅— TVアニメ『コウペンちゃん』公式 (@koupenchananime) January 12, 2026
🍀はなまるコウペンちゃん🍀
今日は成人の日なんだって。大人ってかっこいいなぁ〜#コウペンちゃん #コウペンちゃんアニメ pic.twitter.com/D45cDkn0sS
I heard it's Coming of Age Day. Adults are so cool~
ME:I
📹:⊹˚₊— ME:I (@official__ME_I_) January 12, 2026
㊗︎成人の日🎉
ME:Iでは #AYANE と #KEIKO が
大人の仲間入りをしました！⋆*
成人の日を迎えた皆さん
おめでとうございます🌸#ME_I #ミーアイ #미아이 pic.twitter.com/C3xDgL1cM2
📹:⊹˚₊
㊗︎Congratulations Coming of Age Day🎉
ME:I's AYANE and KEIKO
Have joined the ransk of adults!⋆*
Congratulations to everyone
Celebrating Coming of Age Day🌸
Naruto
新成人の皆さんへ#NARUTO #成人の日 pic.twitter.com/I6UUdpYdAw— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) January 11, 2026
To all the new adults
[Manga panels from chapter 406]
Masayoshi Ōishi
新成人のみなさん— 大石昌良【オーイシマサヨシ】 (@Masayoshi_Oishi) January 12, 2026
おめでとうございます
僕の成人式の画像貼っておきます pic.twitter.com/jzEOXltF9G
To all the new adults
Congratulations
I've included a photo of my Coming of Age Ceremony.
Ōkami
本日は「#成人の日」！— 大神シリーズ（公式） (@Okami_CAP) January 12, 2026
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます！🎉#Okami #大神 pic.twitter.com/pC1bNWeFV9
Today is Coming of Age Day!
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎉
Sega
祝ご成人！— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) January 12, 2026
新成人のみなさま、おめでとうございます！
セガ『龍が如く』シリーズも20歳になりました。#成人の日 pic.twitter.com/DTuWvV7moG
Congratulation on Coming of Age!
Congratulations to all the new adults!
Sega's Like a Dragon series has also turned 20.
Rumiko Takahashi (Inuyasha)
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます！#成人の日 https://t.co/b4RVepuSXX pic.twitter.com/Dbiahk2ibb— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) January 12, 2026
Congratulations to all the new adults!
Televi-Kun
今日は #成人の日！— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) January 11, 2026
2022年の4月から成人年齢が18歳に引き下げられ、自治体によっては、かつて成人の日に開催していた｢成人式｣を｢二十歳のつどい｣等として開催しているそうです
新成人の皆様、おめでとうございます！㊗️🎉🎉
※下は今年20歳の方が5〜6歳頃発刊の #てれびくん(2010年&2011年) pic.twitter.com/fGhNKVbaAI
Today is Coming of Age Day!
In April 2022, the age of maturity was lowered to 18, and some municipalities began hosting “Gathering of 20-Year-Olds” in place of “Coming of Age Ceremonies” on Coming of Age Day.
Congratulations, new adults!㊗️🎉🎉
※Below are Televi-Kun issues published when those turning 20 were 5 or 6 years old (2010 & 2011)
Kyōsei Tsukui
天気が良くないと言われていましたが— 津久井教生 (@koubouya) January 11, 2026
川越はいい天気です♡
新成人の皆さんおめでとうございます♪
未来に向かって歩いてください♡
そして鏡開きですね～♪
運を開いていきましょう♪
私は頼まれ事を進めまぁ〜す♪（＾Ｏ＾） pic.twitter.com/1jnVeywfUe
Despite the forecast saying there would be poor weather
The weather in Kawagoe is beautiful♡
Congratulations to all the new adults♪
Go forward into the future♡
And it's the kagami-biraki♪ [opening of the New Year's mochi rice cakes]
Let's bring in good luck♪
I'll keep working on the tasks I've been asked~♪（＾Ｏ＾
