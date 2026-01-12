Interest
Happy Coming of Age Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Naruto, Dragon Quest, Inuyasha, Gnosia, Sega, Kodansha, Televi-Kun, & more!

Every year on the second Monday of January, Japan celebrates its newest adults with Coming of Age Day. Traditionally, the day honored those who turned 20 in the previous calendar year or school year. However, a new law went into effect in 2022 that lowered the age of maturity to 18. Regardless, some people still wait until they are 20. People around the anime and manga world have come together to celebrate the adolescents climbing the steps to adulthood:

Dragon Quest

Today is Coming of Age Day😌
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎉
We are rooting for you from the bottom of our hearts as you embark on your new journey as adults!
In fact, there are coming of age stories within the Dragon Quest franchise💡
When you turn 16 in DQ11, you become a proper adult after performing a coming of age ceremony.✨

GNOSIA

">✧⋱Today, January 12, is Coming of Age Day⋰✧
━━━━━━━━━━━━━
We've received a congratulatory message from Setsu✨
Congratulations
To all the new adults across the country.㊗🎊

Gunma-chan

To all the new adults~You've joined the adult ranks!🐴

I.Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

Congratulations to all the new adults🎊
You don't instantly “turn into” adults. You can slowly “become one.”

Shigekatsu Ihara (Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure!)

It's also the 20th anniversary of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! as we celebrate Coming of Age Day.

Kodansha

Today is Coming of Age Day。
We received a message and original illustration from Chihayafuru creator Yuki Suetsugu to celebrate its 18th anniversary.
Good luck to all the new adults!
We've grown so much together
We'll keep having fun
Let's go live life to its fullest!

Koupen-chan

I heard it's Coming of Age Day. Adults are so cool~

ME:I

📹:⊹˚₊
㊗︎Congratulations Coming of Age Day🎉
ME:I's AYANE and KEIKO
Have joined the ransk of adults!⋆*
Congratulations to everyone
Celebrating Coming of Age Day🌸

Naruto

To all the new adults
[Manga panels from chapter 406]

Masayoshi Ōishi

To all the new adults
Congratulations
I've included a photo of my Coming of Age Ceremony.

Ōkami

Today is Coming of Age Day!
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎉

Sega

Congratulation on Coming of Age!
Congratulations to all the new adults!
Sega's Like a Dragon series has also turned 20.

Rumiko Takahashi (Inuyasha)

Congratulations to all the new adults!

Televi-Kun

Today is Coming of Age Day!
In April 2022, the age of maturity was lowered to 18, and some municipalities began hosting “Gathering of 20-Year-Olds” in place of “Coming of Age Ceremonies” on Coming of Age Day.
Congratulations, new adults!㊗️🎉🎉
※Below are Televi-Kun issues published when those turning 20 were 5 or 6 years old (2010 & 2011)

Kyōsei Tsukui

Despite the forecast saying there would be poor weather
The weather in Kawagoe is beautiful♡
Congratulations to all the new adults♪
Go forward into the future♡
And it's the kagami-biraki♪ [opening of the New Year's mochi rice cakes]
Let's bring in good luck♪
I'll keep working on the tasks I've been asked~♪（＾Ｏ＾

Did we miss any Coming of Age Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

