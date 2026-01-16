Yen Press Licenses The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Manga, Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky Novels, More Titles

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed six manga and one novel for release in July 2026. The company also unveiled an audiobook for the novel adaptation of Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died ( Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu ) manga for release in July 2026. The company's Ize Press imprint also revealed that it has licensed Charyeok's Seven Sundays boys' love manwha for release in summer 2026.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Hoku Tomose

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: In a world where humans are designated as an endangered species by the dominant race of Chimeras, the propagation of mankind is managed by well-intentioned breeding programs. This is in the case of a certain young human girl, who is raised in luxury and ease so that she may one day serve her role in the conservation of her kind. But when new feelings begin to bloom in the heart of the Chimera boy who works as her caretaker, the stage is set for an incident that will go down in history...

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Masaaki Nakayama

Fuan no Tane Asterisk

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: In the beginning, this place was filled with someone's memories—sad memories. With the passage of time, those memories break down, and every so often, they creep into our everyday world as…disturbances. Why do they show themselves to us? Perhaps they seek a mouthpiece for their own despair, or something else entirely. When strangeness takes root in a place of woe, the seeds of dread begin to germinate…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Sakuhiro

The Crow's Ballad at Dawn

Akegarasu Yume Koi Uta

Title:) mangaCreator: SakuhiroSummary: "You paid for me, so touch me however you please..." Office worker Akito is taken away by a tofu boy yokai and steps foot into red-light district exclusive to yokai! There he meets the beautiful male prostitute Suiren—a tan, black-haired tengu. A story of pure love between a male prostitute and a customer unfurls in a dazzlingly luxurious red-light district!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Umi Ruike

Beneath the Fur

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: One day, a fox is ready to pounce on a rabbit, only to receive a confession from its would-be prey. Ignoring the fox's confusion, the rabbit professes, “I love you.” As this bold approach takes effect, the fox's hard heart begins, little by little, to soften. Will predator and prey ever be able to coexist…?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Akumi Agitogi, Kei Tamura

Ningyo no Awakoi

Title:) mangaCreators:(story),(art)Summary: From the creator ofcomes a new romantic fantasy series! Asana Amamizu, a student at Yotsuru Girls' Academy, has been bullied by her family ever since a red mark appeared on her wrist. So even when the school is abuzz with news about a handsome new Japanese teacher, Asana keeps her distance. That is, until an unexpected marriage proposal comes her way!

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Daisuke Motomi

Mahōi Rex no Hentai Karte

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: In a land where the Demon King has been defeated, Rex the magic doctor runs a humble clinic. Business is booming even in peacetime, but…his patients are the most hopeless perverts in the world! From committing crimes with slimes to sticking certain appendages in man-eaters, Dr. Rex has seen it all!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Nanigashi Shima, raemz

Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky

Title:) novelCreators:(story),(illustrations)Summary: On an April night in Tokyo, as the cherry blossoms are in bloom, blind university student Koharu Fuyutsuki spends time with the man she loves, Kakeru Sorano. In the three years since they started dating, he's shown just how much he cares about her, and even though Koharu can't see him, she can tell what a wonderful person he is. After all, Kakeru is the man who gave her a future. But just because they were gifted a miracle once, there's nothing to say it will continue forever. Pain and joy—and all the vibrant hues in between—color their lives like fireworks in the sky.

The novel series is inspiring a television anime in July. It also inspired a live-action series that premiered on December 11.



Source: Press releases





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.