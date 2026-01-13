Hard Rock Café Japan Offers Burger Flavored With Naruto's Ichiraku Ramen

Hard Rock Café Japan announced a new collaboration with popular anime series Naruto on January 9, and topping the menu are Naruto's Ramen Burger and Tropical Konoha Soda:

Image via Hard Rock Japan ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Naruto's Ramen Burger boasts a "juicy beef patty with Monterey Jack cheese, roasted pork, veggies, and crispy fried ramen, topped with a naruto fish cake and quail egg. It is served with miso tonkotsu soup and French fries." The Tropical Konoha Soda is a "refreshing tropical blend of orange, mango, and lime with a hint of mint, finished with soda."

New Naruto x Hard Rock Café merchandise are also available at select Hard Rock Café locations across Japan. The items include t-shirts, pin badges, keychains, magnets, and tote bags.

Unisex Tee Sand Image via Hard Rock Japan ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ Unisex Tee Blue Image via Hard Rock Japan ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ Unisex Long Sleeve Tee Blue Image via Hard Rock Japan ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Naruto's Ramen Burger and Tropical Konoha Soda will be available between January 13 and February 1 for 2,680 and 1,480 yen (about US$18 and US$9), respectively. The collaboration merchandise items range from 2,860 yen to 8,910 yen (about US$18 to US$56).

This is the second time Hard Rock Café Japan has partnered with the Naruto franchise . In June 2025, Naruto Shippūden and Hard Rock Café Japan partnered for a collaboration campaign. The collaboration did not feature any menu items, but instead focused on collaboration merchandise.

Source: Hard Rock Café Japan (link 2) via Anime Anime!