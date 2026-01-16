Netflix Announces Deal to Stream Sony Pictures' Films Following Theatrical Screenings

Image via Sony Pictures' X/Twitter account © 2026 Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc.

Netflix

andannounced on Thursday that they have reached a multiyear Pay-1 agreement forto exclusively stream' films worldwide after their theatrical screenings and home video releases for the first 18 months. The change will take place gradually starting later this year, and the deal is scheduled to take full effect in early 2029.

One of the first films to stream under the new deal is the upcoming 2027 live-action film of The Legend of Zelda franchise . The Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse animated film will also stream on Netflix under the deal.

In addition, Netflix will license rights to select Sony Pictures films and television series.

Netflix currently has Pay-1 rights to Sony Pictures ' films in select territories including the U.S., Germany, and Southeast Asia. Films in the current deal include the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the live-action film based on the Uncharted games.

Disney currently has a deal with Sony , such that Disney+ / Hulu can stream Sony 's films following their exclusive Netflix streaming periods until the end of this year.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery entered into a definitive agreement on December 5 for the former to acquire Warner Bros. The deal will close after Warner Bros. Discovery 's previously announced split into two separate publicly traded companies, Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, which is now expected to be completed during Q3 2026. The transaction's completion is also subject to regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, and other closing conditions.

