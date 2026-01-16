TBS, Legendary Entertainment Enter Into Business Alliance to Co-Produce Japanese IP

© TBS

Tokyo Broadcasting System ( TBS ) Holdings, the parent company of the Japanese television network TBS , announced on Friday that it has entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with Legendary Entertainment , with TBS investing US$150 million into Legendary by acquiring a minority stake in Legendary.

The agreement aims to allow joint development of video content for Japanese intellectual property, which includes (among other things) manga, anime, and games for the purposes of global expansion.

Legendary Entertainment is already involved with the production of some projects involved with Japanese IP, including: the Godzilla film in 2014, Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024, the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: Supernova film in 2027, the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series, the live-action film of Street Fighter opening on October 16, the second season of Drops of God , the planned live-action Gundam film, and the 2019 Pokémon Detective Pikachu film.

TBS Holdings established the CIP planning company in May 2025 that is focused on planning, developing, and producing animation.

