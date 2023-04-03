Legendary Acquires Street Fighter Franchise's Film/TV Rights

©CAPCOM CO., LTD.

Entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday that) has acquired film and television rights to's. Legendary will work withon future projects.

The game series inspired a live-action film in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, and Wes Studi. Hyde Park Entertainment produced a separate spinoff titled Street Fighter : The Legend of Chun-Li starring Kristin Kreuk in 2009.

Machinima produced the Street Fighter : Assassin's Fist and Street Fighter : Resurrection live-action series. Machinima released the first series on its YouTube channel in May 2014, and Funimation licensed the series for release in North America. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc in October 2014. Machinima released the second series on Verizon's go90 streaming service in March-April 2016. A Street Fighter : World Warrior television series was originally planned in 2018.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie adapted CAPCOM 's video game Super Street Fighter II in 1994. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in December 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in October 2016. The franchise has also inspired several other anime and animated series.

The Street Fighter 6 fighting game (pictured above right) will launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

Street Fighter V launched in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PS4 and PC via Steam .

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Aaron Couch)