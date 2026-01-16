Tomb Raider King Webtoon Gets Korean-Animated Adaptation That Will Air in Japan in July

STUDIO EEK to produce animated adaptation

Kadokawa announced on Friday that artist 3B2S, storywriter Yuns (REDICE STUDIO), original storywriter SAN.G, and character designer P-crush's Tomb Raider King webtoon will get a Korean-animated adaptation that will air in Japan with a Japanese dub starting in July on Fuji TV and Kansai TV . The Japanese title is Tōkutsuō .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

Seung Wook Woo is directing the animated series at STUDIO EEK, and is also overseeing the series scripts. Hyun Joung Lee is the character designer and chief animation director, and Hyung Jun Heo is also the chief animation director. Ju Young Kim is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Color Design: Jee Sun Hwang

Art Director: Seung Chan Kang

Background Art: Ha Gwon Bong , Ju Hyeon Jang, Seung Heui Kim

, Ju Hyeon Jang, Seung Heui Kim Director of Photography: Joo Ri Jung, Kwan Hyeong Lee, Mi Youn Song

Sound Director: Gun Yoon, Kisuke Koizumi

Korean girl group QWER will perform the opening theme song "Show Down." The song will be the first anime tie-up for the group, and will have Japanese lyrics.

Keigo Fukuda at IMAGICA EMS is editing the Japanese dub, and dugout is the sound producer. The Japanese dub will star Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryōga Gōriki (Japanese localized name for Jooheon Suh), Saori Hayami as Irene Holton, and Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ōgawara (Japanese localized name of Tae Joon Kwon).

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King?

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and will release the 14th volume on April 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.