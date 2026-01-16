Inherit the Winds Original TV Anime Reveals 2 Cast Members

Aniplex revealed two additional cast members for the original television anime project Inherit the Winds ( Kaze wo Tsugumono ) on Friday. The new cast members include (historical Japanese characters' names are rendered family name first):

Kōki Uchiyama as Hijikata Toshizō

Yūichi Nakamura as Kondō Isami

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©Project Kaze

The anime will star:

The anime takes place in the Bakumatsu era in Kyoto. A solider who has lost his memories is aided by the famous Shinsengumi member Okita Sōji. Okita Sōji names this man "Tachikawa Jinsuke." Jinsuke's life begins anew amidst the Mibu soldiers.



Yutaka Narui and Aniplex are in charge of the original story with cooperation by Azuki Mashiba . Tomohiro Kawamura is directing the anime at Live2D Creative Studio and Drive Inc. Narui is also writing the scripts. Fumi Ebina is the character designer, and Shigeru Kishida is composing the music.

The anime's four-panel manga adaptation will launch on Star Seas Company 's Twi4 (read as Tsuiyon) X (formerly Twitter ) account in 2026. Matsuri Muramatsu will draw the manga.

Narui is a playwright and founder of the theatrical troupe Caramel Box who has previously worked on many stage plays themed on the Shinsengumi. While one of the plays was also titled Kaze wo Tsugumono , the way the title is written is different (with "mono" being written in kanji for the play and in hiragana for the anime), and the anime is still listed as being an "original" TV anime.

Source: Press release

