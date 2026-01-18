Otr of the Flame Manga Ends, Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine Launches 3 New Manga

Image via Amazon ©Yūki Kawaguchi, Shueisha

This year's eighth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yūki Kawaguchi 's Otr of the Flame manga on Monday. The magazine also revealed that Kento Amemiya ( Shadow Eliminators ) will launch a new manga titled Kaigeki no Kinato (Kinato the Counterattack) in the magazine's 10th issue on February 2. Kyō Tanimoto will also launch a new manga titled Under Doctor in the magazine's next issue on January 26, and Akira Inui will launch a manga titled Alien Headbutt in the magazine's 11th issue on February 9.

Kawaguchi launched the Otr of the Flame manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2025. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 4, and will release the third volume on February 4. The manga's fourth and final volume will ship in March and will include an epilogue story.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both simultaneously publish the manga's chapters in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

The world is encased in winter due to the advances of the Ice Kingdom. Kind-hearted Otr, who dreams of being a warrior like his dad, has been entrusted with keeping the fires burning as a cook in the fortress. But when the fortress is attacked by the demonic army of the Ice Kingdom, the people and the flame are in danger of being snuffed out. Can Otr awaken a power that can turn the tide? A hero's journey of fire and ice now begins!

Kawaguchi launched the The Hunters Guild: Red Hood series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2021 and ended the series in November 2021. MANGA Plus and Viz Media published the series in English.

Amemiya's Shadow Eliminators ( Ruirui Senki ) manga was first published as a one-shot in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in 2021. The manga started serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2023, and it ended in April 2024. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both published the manga in English digitally.