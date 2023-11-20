Beast Children's Kento Terasawa Launches New Manga on November 27

This year's 51st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that manga author Kento Terasaka ( Beast Children ) will launch a new manga titled Green Green Greens in the magazine's next issue on November 27. Author Kento Amemiya's Ruirui Senki manga (image below, top left) will also start serialization in the magazine's first 2024 issue, which will release on December 4.

Image via Weekly Shonen Jump's website © SHUEISHA Inc.

Terasaka's new youth golf manga centers on Haku, a listless high school student, who encounters the game of golf.

Terasaka launched the Beast Children rugby sports manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2019, and the series ended in December 2019. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2019, and the third and final volume in January 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English.

Amemiya's Ruirui Senki manga first published as a one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in 2021.

