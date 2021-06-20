Shonen Jump Magazine Launches 2 New Manga in June, July

Yūki Kawaguchi's Red Hood , Minya Hiraga's Neru: Bugei Dōgyō to launch in magazine

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will launch two new manga in the magazine's 31st and 32nd issues.

Yūki Kawaguchi's Red Hood manga (pictured top in image above) will premiere in the 31st issue on June 28. The "new generation hunting fantasy" series takes place in a village where a young man meets a mysterious hunter. Kawaguchi published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump last year. The first chapter of the new serialization will have 54 pages.

Minya Hiraga's Neru: Bugei Dōgyō (Neru: Martial Arts Traveling) manga will debut in the magazine's 31st issue on July 5. The manga previously ran as a serialization limited to the digital version only of Weekly Shonen Jump starting in September 2020. The manga centers on the titular character Neru who has read a book of secrets and is a self-taught martial artist, who appears at a school for famed martial arts families, trying to get in.