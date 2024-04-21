Shadow Eliminators Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Supernatural manga launched on December 4

Image via Zebrack © Kento Amemiya, Shueisha

This year's 21st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Kento Amemiya 's Shadow Eliminators ( Ruirui Senki ) manga on Monday. The third and final compiled volume will go on sale on July 4.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Kasane are spirits who latch onto the shadows of people's hearts. But as long as Yayoi and Aoba are around, evil spirits won't be hurting any students at the school! Beautiful art and occult action! The door to the unknown has now been opened...

Amemiya launched the series in Weekly Shonen Jump on December 4. Shueisha ships the first book volume on May 2, and the second volume ships on July 4.

Viz Media also publishes the manga in English digitally.

Shueisha first published the manga as a one-shot in its Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in 2021.

