Lookism Webtoon Surpasses 1 Billion Views on English-Language Platform

Series now spans nearly 600 episodes, has attracted 3.7 million subscribers

Image via WEBTOON's Instagram account © WEBTOON Entertainment

After more than a decade of serialization, Lookism has crossed a major milestone, surpassing 1 billion views on WEBTOON 's English-language platform, WEBTOON announced on Wednesday. The long-running series, created by Taejun Pak , first launched in 2014 and has grown into one of the platform's most influential titles, now spanning nearly 600 episodes and attracting 3.7 million subscribers.

WEBTOON confirmed the achievement through a social media announcement, highlighting the series' steady global growth over the past 12 years. " Lookism has officially surpassed 1 billion views on our English-language platform,” the company wrote, calling the milestone a testament to the series' enduring appeal and international reach.

Since its debut, Lookism has evolved far beyond a single webcomic, building a worldwide fanbase and expanding into other formats, including an animated series from Studio Mir that debuted on Netflix in December 2022.

WEBTOON describes the series:

Daniel is an unattractive loner who wakes up in a different body. Now tall, handsome, and cooler than ever in his new form, Daniel aims to achieve everything he couldn't before. How far will he go to keep his body... and his secrets?

Fan can read the webtoon on WEBTOON.