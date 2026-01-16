Lockdown Life with the Class Beauty Manga Ends With 4th Volume

Image via Behind the Manga © jaguchi, Senya Mihagi, Sato Pote

Lockdown Life with the Class Beauty

Retailers are listing the fourth compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 12.

One Peace Books is releasing the manga in English, and will release the first volume in fall 2026. One Peace Books describes the story:

When the student dormitories shut down due to the spread of a virus, high school student Kanata Yoshino finds himself in a bind without a place to stay. All that changes, however, when Kanata witnesses a strange sight: Haruka Hoshikawa, the prettiest girl in his class, waving her cellphone around in the air at a park that night. Haruka, claiming that she's terrible with technology, pleads for tech-savvy Kanata to come home with her to help her connect to the internet. But Haruka has a secret agenda...!

jaguchi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2024. Square Enix released the manga's third volume in October 2025. The manga is also available in English via Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global website.

The manga is based on Senya Mihagi 's light novels of the same name, with illustrations by Satōpote . Mihagi released the first light novel volume in March 2022, and the second volume in July 2022.

