One Peace Books Licenses Lockdown Life with the Class Beauty, 2 More Manga for Fall 2026 Release

One Peace Books announced on Thursday that that it will release the following manga in English in fall 2026:

Image via Behind the Manga © jaguchi, Senya Mihagi, Sato Pote

Title:Creators:(artist),(original story), Sato Pote (character design)Release date: November 3Summary: When the student dormitories shut down due to the spread of a virus, high school student Kanata Yoshino finds himself in a bind without a place to stay. All that changes, however, when Kanata witnesses a strange sight: Haruka Hoshikawa, the prettiest girl in his class, waving her cellphone around in the air at a park that night. Haruka, claiming that she's terrible with technology, pleads for tech-savvy Kanata to come home with her to help her connect to the internet. But Haruka has a secret agenda...!

Haruka knows exactly how to get what she wants! Don't miss the beginning of this sweet and sensual romantic comedy!



Image via Behind the Manga © Waka Sanada, Hamu Hamu, Teika

The Delinquent Girl Beside Me Suddenly Dyed Her Hair Black

Title:Creators:(artist), Hamu Hamu (character design),(original story)Release date: October 13, 2026Summary: Why is the toughest girl in school trying to be my type?!"My type? A girl with long black hair who carries herself well."

That's what I told my friends during a casual conversation about romance. The very next day, Shimizu— the blonde delinquent who sits next to me— suddenly shows up with her hair dyed black. From then on, every time I mention my ideal girl, she starts doing things she normally wouldn't— showing up to cooking class (which she used to always skip), packing me homemade lunches, etc.

This is the heartwarming slice-of-life high school rom-com about the awkward advances of the school's most intimidating delinquent girl.



Image via Behind the Manga © Hayate Asakura, tera, Tetta

Title:Creators:(artist), tera (original story),(character design)Release date: September 15, 2026Summary: Ragna, the heir to a frontier noble family, is a man reborn into the world of a dating simulation game. He wants nothing more than to live an easy, laid-back life, but finds himself worn down managing his land in a harsh frontier environment.

Suddenly one day, Ragna receives a proposal to marry a high-ranking noble. However, his new bride, the duke's daughter Alicia, is the dating game's villainess! Contrary to Ragna's expectations, Alicia turns out to be extremely kind. It seems the reason she is cast as a villain isn't due to her character, but for the expediency of the game's story.

Can Ragna ward off the malign influences closing in and save Alicia from her ruinous fate?!



Source: Behind the Manga (WinterVenom)