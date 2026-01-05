Relive 30 Years of Detective Conan Theme Songs

In a 3.5-hour-long compilation video

The official YouTube channel for the long-running Detective Conan series began streaming on Saturday a compilation video featuring the series' opening and ending theme songs to celebrate the anime's 30th anniversary. At just under 3½ hours long, the video includes all 133 theme songs across the anime's 30-year history from the very first opening theme song "Mune ga Dokidoki" by The High-Lows all the way to the 60th and most recent opening "Poker Face" by Amyuri .

A pinned comment to the compilation video lists the song titles, performers, and timestamp for each song. The channel has not indicated if the video will be removed in the future.

The Detective Conan anime announced several projects to commemorate the anime's 30th anniversary, including a new two-hour special titled Detective Conan: 30-gō Satsujin Jiken (#30 Murder Case). Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback , Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is writing the script. The special will have an original story.

The anime is also getting another collaborative episode with Japan's J-League for soccer with actress Yūka Kageyama appearing in the episode, and is getting a collaborative episode with the "Japan International Birdman Rally" contest, with Takahiro Ōkura penning the episode.

The Episode "ZERO" The Shinichi Kudo Aquarium Case ( Meitantei Conan Episode "ZERO" Kudō Shinichi Suizokukan Jihen ) one-hour special aired in Japan on Saturday. Crunchyroll also streamed the one-hour special.

The franchise will also get a concert to be held in Kanagawa on April 17-18 and in Hyogo on May 23-24.

The Detective Conan television anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.