Detective Conan Anime Gets 1st 2-Hour Special in 10 Years, Streams Trailer for 'Episode Zero' Special

Anime gets episode collabs with J-League, Birdman Rally; gets new ending theme on January 10; concert in April-May

The staff of the Detective Conan anime announced on Saturday several projects to commemorate the anime's 30th anniversary. The anime is getting its first new two-hour special in 10 years, since the Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small special in 2016.

The new special's title is Detective Conan: 30-gō Satsujin Jiken (#30 Murder Case). Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback , Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is writing the script. The special will have an original story.

The anime is also getting another collaborative episode with Japan's J-League for soccer with actress Yūka Kageyama appearing in the episode, and is getting a collaborative episode with the "Japan International Birdman Rally" contest, with Takahiro Ōkura penning the episode.

These newly announced specials are different from the one-hour Episode "ZERO" The Shinichi Kudo Aquarium Case ( Meitantei Conan Episode "ZERO" Kudō Shinichi Suizokukan Jihen special that will will air on January 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 a.m. EST, which is 90 minutes earlier than the television anime's regular 6:00 p.m. JST or 4:00 a.m. EST timeslot). The staff revealed a new trailer for the special on Saturday.

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

will stream the one-hour special on January 3.

The special's plot is set a little bit before the start of the main story, before high schooler Shinichi Kudō becomes Conan Edogawa. Shinichi and Ran Mōri go to the aquarium to figure out a plan to reconcile the characters Kogoro Mōri and Eri Kisaki, who have separated. A murder happens during their aquarium visit, and Shinichi works to find the culprit. The special will also depict one more investigation as a prologue that ties into "that fateful day." The special is based on the television anime's episodes 772-773, which originally aired in March 2015, and the corresponding case from the original manga.

Additionally, the main anime is getting a new ending theme song starting on January 10. Mai Kuraki is performing the new theme, titled "TOWA: Eikyū ni Kaze ni Noru" (TOWA: Riding on the Winds for Eternity).

The franchise will also get a concert to be held in Kanagawa on April 17 and 18 and in Hyogo on May 23 and 24.

TMS Entertainment revealed on December 18 "Rivals of the Great Detective," the second specially curated collection of episodes from the Detective Conan anime, will begin streaming on January 1 on Netflix and Crunchyroll in Japanese with English subtitles and with a new English dub.

TMS Entertainment began streaming a specially curated selection of episodes from the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub, which marks the new dub's first appearance on Crunchyroll . The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including episodes that have never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes to the first collection on August 21, and again for a second collection on November 1.

The Detective Conan television anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The series has aired more than 1,100 episodes.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the manga under the name Case Closed , Funimation 's original localized title. The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the franchise's 29th film, will open in Japan on April 10, 2026.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ), the 28th film in the franchise, opened at #1 at the Japanese box office on April 18.

Source: Press release