28th Detective Conan Film Unveils Title, Visual, April 18 Premiere

A new official website opened on Wednesday to announce that the 28th film in the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) franchise will open in Japan on April 18, 2025 with the title Meitantei Conan : Sekigan no Flashback ( Detective Conan : One-Eyed Flashback). The staff unveiled a visual by original manga creator Gōshō Aoyama :

The film will take place in the snowy mountains of the Nagano prefecture, and the visual depicts Conan on a snowboard. The visual prominently shows the character Yamato, an inspector in Nagano with an injured left eye,and Kogoro, a major character whose last major role in a film was back in the ninth movie Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths in 2005. The visual also features Taka'aki and Yui, who are also from Nagano.

Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) is directing the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) is writing the script.

More information will be revealed on Thursday.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film opened last April. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.

The film is the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.