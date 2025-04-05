Webtoon Entertainment Appoints Aron Levitz as President of Wattpad

Image via Aron Levitz's LinkedIn © Aron Levitz

On April 2, WEBTOON Entertainment announced it has appointed Aron Levitz as president of Wattpad Corporation, its global web novel subsidiary. Levitz will step down from his concurrent position as president of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Corp. and will now focus solely on Wattpad. He will report directly to Junkoo Kim , CEO and founder of WEBTOON Entertainment.

As part of the leadership transition, Wattpad current Co-President KB Nam will take on a new role leading WEBTOON 's intellectual property (IP) business in Korea. Yongsoo Kim, chief strategy officer at WEBTOON Entertainment, will oversee operations at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Levitz was appointed co-president of Wattpad alongside Nam in November 2024.

Levitz previously led the creation of Wattpad Studios and played a key role in expanding the company's development pipeline and adaptation projects through Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. He has been with Wattpad since 2013.

Nam has overseen Wattpad since 2023, during which time he has led improvements to the platform's core features, strengthened community safety measures, and developed new opportunities for writers.

Wattpad is one of the largest web novel platforms in the world. It hosts user-generated stories across genres, including romance, fanfiction, and fantasy. The platform is known for its active global community and growing portfolio of adaptations for film, television, and publishing. WEBTOON acquired Wattpad in 2021.

Source: Wattpad's press release