War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Game Ends Service on May 28

Tactical RPG spinoff of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius launched in 2019

Image via War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game's X/Twitter account © Square Enix

The official website for the War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius ( Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Genei Sensō ) smartphone tactical role-playing game announced on Thursday that the game will end service on May 28.

The game is a spinoff of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game. Square Enix released the game in Japan in November 2019, and worldwide in March 2020. The game's global version ended service in May 2025.

Square Enix released the original Final Fantasy Brave Exvius smartphone game in Japan in October 2015. The game launched in North America in June 2016. The game's English version ended service in October 2024. The Japanese version ended service in October 2025.

Source: War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game's website via My Game News Flash