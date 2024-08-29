Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Smartphone Game Ends Service

Game ends service on October 30

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

announced on Thursday that itssmartphone game is ending service on October 30 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (October 31 at 2:59 p.m. EDT). The company stated that it would be difficult to continue maintaining the app.

Sales of the Lapis in-game curreny have halted. There will continue to be events until end of service, after which all player accounts will be deleted.

Square Enix released the original Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game for iOS and Android in Japan in October 2015. The game launched in North America in June 2016.

Square Enix describes the game:

Crystals and heroes. Fear, friendship, and a world in peril.

Immerse yourself in an all-new FINAL FANTASY game from SQUARE ENIX !

Two young knights of valor and a girl bereft of memory are pulled by a string of fate across realms filled with mystery and danger.

With the simple tap of a screen, share their journey. Join their battles. Face their foes.

With the flick of a finger, unleash attacks both spectacular and devastating!

Undertake quests to reap rewards. Delve freely into dungeons deep.

...And summon the powers of legendary heroes from distant dimensions.

A new world, a new adventure, and a new kind of smartphone RPG is only a touch away!

Gumi subsidiary A-Lim developed Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius , and it draws inspiration from A-Lim's previous Brave Frontier smartphone game. The game features art by Yoshitaka Amano . Players form five-character parties composed of characters from the Final Fantasy franchise and tackle dungeons, with the ultimate goal of defeating bosses, gaining experience, and earning money.

Square Enix released the War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius ( Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Genei Sensō ) smartphone tactical role-playing game spinoff of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius in Japan in November 2019, and worldwide in March 2020.