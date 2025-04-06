Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season premiered last July

The "Tsuwabuki High School Literature Club's Extracurricular Activity" event of the Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! anime announced on Sunday that the anime will receive a second season.

Too Many Losing Heroines!

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

The first season of the anime adaptation ofand's) light novel series premiered in July 2024. streamed the series under the English titleas it aired in Japan.

The anime stars:

Shōtarō Kitamura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if , Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic episode director) directed the first season at A-1 Pictures . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! Eternal Summer , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) was in charge of series scripts, Tetsuya Kawakami ( 86 , Interviews with Monster Girls ) designed the characters with Yū Saitō ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Interviews with Monster Girls in-between animation) as sub-character designer.

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and Itachi 's manga adaptation, and Seven Seas describes the story:

Plain, boring, and friendless Nukumizu Kazuhiko has witnessed something completely baffling: popular girl Yanami Anna was friend-zoned by her childhood friend and crush! In fact, all the popular girls around him are getting similarly rejected by the boys they like. Without realizing it, Kazuhiko becomes entangled in the relationship drama where all the leading heroines are losing out on love! Can he keep their spirits up and help them find happiness?

Amamori released the first volume of the novel series in July 2021 under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko light novel label, with illustrations by Imigimuru . The eighth novel will ship on May 19. The novel won the 15th Shogakukan Light Novel Award in 2020.

Itachi launched a manga adaptation of the novels titled Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! @comic in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth volume on January 10.

The fourth light novel volume will ship in English on May 27, and the third manga volume on May 6.

