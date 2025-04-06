News
Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The "Tsuwabuki High School Literature Club's Extracurricular Activity" event of the Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! anime announced on Sunday that the anime will receive a second season.
The first season of the anime adaptation of Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru's Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! (Too Many Losing Heroines!) light novel series premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the English title Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! as it aired in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Shūichirō Umeda as Kazuhiko Nukumizu
- Hikaru Tohno as Anna Yanami
- Shion Wakayama as Remon Yakishio
- Momoka Terasawa as Chika Komari
- Minami Tanaka as Kaju Nukumizu
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Koto Tsukinoki
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Shintarō Tamaki
- Chiwa Saitō as Sayo Konuki
- Chika Anzai as Yumeko Shikiya
- Akira Sekine as Asami Kondō
Shōtarō Kitamura (Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic episode director) directed the first season at A-1 Pictures. Masahiro Yokotani (Free! Eternal Summer, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) was in charge of series scripts, Tetsuya Kawakami (86, Interviews with Monster Girls) designed the characters with Yū Saitō (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Interviews with Monster Girls in-between animation) as sub-character designer.
Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and Itachi's manga adaptation, and Seven Seas describes the story:
Plain, boring, and friendless Nukumizu Kazuhiko has witnessed something completely baffling: popular girl Yanami Anna was friend-zoned by her childhood friend and crush! In fact, all the popular girls around him are getting similarly rejected by the boys they like. Without realizing it, Kazuhiko becomes entangled in the relationship drama where all the leading heroines are losing out on love! Can he keep their spirits up and help them find happiness?
Amamori released the first volume of the novel series in July 2021 under Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko light novel label, with illustrations by Imigimuru. The eighth novel will ship on May 19. The novel won the 15th Shogakukan Light Novel Award in 2020.
Itachi launched a manga adaptation of the novels titled Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! @comic in Shogakukan's Manga ONE service in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth volume on January 10.
The fourth light novel volume will ship in English on May 27, and the third manga volume on May 6.
Sources: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie