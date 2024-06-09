Too Many Losing Heroines! TV Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, July 13 Debut

Aniplex posted the main promotional video and a main visual for the television anime of Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru 's Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! ( Too Many Losing Heroines! ) light novel series on Sunday. The video reveals more cast members, the opening song, and the July 13 premiere for the anime.

The trailer previews "Tsuyogaru Girl feat. Mossa ( Necry Talkie )" (Tough-Acting Girl) by singer-songwriter and virtual YouTuber BOTCHI BOROMARU.

Newly revealed cast members include:

Minami Tanaka as Kaju Nukumizu, Kazuhiro's little sister

as Kaju Nukumizu, Kazuhiro's little sister Atsumi Tanezaki as Koto Tsukinoki, the literary club vice-president

as Koto Tsukinoki, the literary club vice-president Yūsuke Kobayashi as Shintarō Tamaki, the literary club president

The first two episodes will debut during an advanced screening with cast members at Aichi on June 30.

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as Kazuhiro Nukumizu, Hikaru Tohno as Anna Yanami, Shion Wakayama as Remon Yakishio, and Momoka Terasawa as Chika Komari.

episode director) is directing the anime at) is in charge of series scripts,(86,) is designing the characters within-between animation) as sub-character designer.

Other staff includes:

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and Itachi 's manga adaptation. The light novel will release in English on August 13, and the manga on August 20. Seven Seas describes the story:

Plain, boring, and friendless Nukumizu Kazuhiko has witnessed something completely baffling: popular girl Yanami Anna was friend-zoned by her childhood friend and crush! In fact, all the popular girls around him are getting similarly rejected by the boys they like. Without realizing it, Kazuhiko becomes entangled in the relationship drama where all the leading heroines are losing out on love! Can he keep their spirits up and help them find happiness?

Amamori released the first volume of the novel series in July 2021 under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko light novel label, with illustrations by Imigimuru . The sixth novel shipped on December 18. The novel won the 15th Shogakukan Light Novel Award in 2020.

Itachi launched a manga adaptation of the novels titled Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! @comic in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 18.

