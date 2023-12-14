Too Many Losing Heroines! Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2024

Novel series centers on guy who meets girls at school who have all been turned down by their crushes

Aniplex announced on Thursday that Takibi Amamori and Imigimuru 's Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! ( Too Many Losing Heroines! ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Imigimuru drew the below visual to commemorate the announcement.

© Takibi Amamori, Imigimuru, Shogakukan

The novels center on Kazuhiko Nukumizu, a guy who fades into the background of his classroom. When he unintentionally witnesses Anna Yanami, a popular girl in her class, get turned down by her childhood friend, he ends up talking to Anna in the aftermath. In a mix of sadness and anger, Anna reveals that her childhood friend had promised to marry her in the past, though it was when they were four or five years old. While Kazuhiko feels sorry for Anna, he also can't help but think that kind of promise made in childhood doesn't count. Before he knows it, he starts meeting girls at school who have all been turned down by guys they like.

The official Twitter account for the light novel series announced in July that the novels will get an English release. The announcement did not reveal the English publisher for the novels.

Amamori released the first volume of the novel series in July 2021 under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko light novel label, with illustrations by Imigimuru . The sixth novel will ship on December 18. The novel won the 15th Shogakukan Light Novel Award in 2020.

Itachi launched a manga adaptation of the novels titled Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru! @comic in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 18.

