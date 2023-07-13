Too Many Losing Heroines! Light Novels Get English Release

Light novel centers on boy who meets girls who have all been turned down by guys they like

© Takibi Amamori, Imigimuru, Shogakukan

Make Heroine ga Ooisugiru!

Too Many Losing Heroines!

The official Twitter account for Takibi Amamori and's) light novel series revealed on Tuesday that the novels will have an English release. The announcement did not reveal the English publisher for the novel.

The novels center on Kazuhiko Nukumizu, a guy who fades into the background of his classroom. When he unintentionally witnesses Anna Yanami, a popular girl in her class, get turned down by her childhood friend, he ends up talking to Anna in the aftermath. In a mix of sadness and anger, Anna reveals that her childhood friend had promised to marry her in the past, though it was when they were four or five years old. While Kazuhiko feels sorry for Anna, he also can't help but think that kind of promise made in childhood doesn't count. Before he knows it, he starts meeting girls at school who have all been turned down by guys they like.

Amamori released the first volume of the novel series in July 2021 under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko light novel label, with illustrations by Imigimuru . The fifth novel shipped on March 17.

Itachi launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022.

Source: Too Many Losing Heroines! light novel series' official Twitter account