Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Doraemon, Uma Musume, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Ado, Kodansha USA, Frieren, ufotable, Love Live! Bluebird, Free!, Fatal Fury, Fire Emblem Heroes, & more!

One of the rare times many Japanese will pull an all-nighter is New Year's, if only to catch a glimpse of the first light of the new year. And after bathing in the first light, they will enjoy some New Year's greetings like these:

A-1 Pictures

a1_pictures_new_years_2026
Image via Illustration: Yukie Akiya
©A-1 Pictures

Ado

Happy New Year Mentaiko Year.

ATASHIn'CHI

atashinchi_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©けらえいこ/シンエイ

Doraemon

doraemon_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©藤子プロ・小学館

Fatal Fury: The City of the Wolves

fatal_fury_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©SNK CORPORATION

Fire Emblem Heroes

fire_emblem_heroes_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 2017 Nintendo / INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS

Free! The Final Stroke

free_final_stroke_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©おおじこうじ・京都アニメーション／岩鳶町後援会2021

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

frieren_02_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Glitch

Yōsuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby character design, chief animation director)

kabashima_yosuke_new_years_2026
Image via x.com

Yūki Kaji

Happy new year!
2026 should be a revolutionary year for me.
Please watch over me.
I look forward to your continued support this year!

Aika Kobayashi

kobayashi_aika_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©小林愛香

Kodansha USA

Love Live! Bluebird

love_live_bluebird_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©プロジェクトイキヅライブ！

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

dragon_maid_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©クール教信者・双葉社／ドラゴン生活向上委員会

Kotono Mitsuishi

Happy New Year!✨
I'm looking forward to seeing what opportunities this year will bring. I'll continue to work hard, faithfully delivering my roles and lines, while never forgetting to embrace challenges. Thank you for your continued support! ❣️

Sakura Production

sakura_production_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©M.S ©S.P

Maki Terashima-Furuta (Production I.G. USA President)

Happy New Year! May 2026 bring you lots of smiles. 明けましておめでとうございます。本年度も宜しくお願い申し上げます。

[image or embed]

Maki Terashima-Furuta (@makiterashima.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:41 AM

ufotable

Shutaro Yamada (DT Tensei)

yamada_shutaro_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©山田秋太郎

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XII (2026-01-03 22:00)
follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part X
discuss this in the forum (11 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives