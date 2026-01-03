Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
One of the rare times many Japanese will pull an all-nighter is New Year's, if only to catch a glimpse of the first light of the new year. And after bathing in the first light, they will enjoy some New Year's greetings like these:
A-1 Pictures
Ado
あけおめんたいこ— Ado (@ado1024imokenp) December 31, 2025
Happy New Year Mentaiko Year.
ATASHIn'CHI
Doraemon
Fatal Fury: The City of the Wolves
Fire Emblem Heroes
Free! The Final Stroke
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Glitch
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone here at Glitch 🎁 pic.twitter.com/slVtuqwTCp— GLITCH (@glitch_prod) December 25, 2025
Yōsuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby character design, chief animation director)
Yūki Kaji
あけましておめでとうございます！— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) December 31, 2025
2026年は、自分にとって革命の年になるはず。
どうか見守っていてください。
本年も、よろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/PmUQ9xgogN
Happy new year!
2026 should be a revolutionary year for me.
Please watch over me.
I look forward to your continued support this year!
Aika Kobayashi
Kodansha USA
🎆✨ Happy New Year from Kodansha! ✨🎆— Kodansha USA (@KodanshaManga) January 1, 2026
Thank you for an incredible year of reading, sharing, and supporting the stories we love. Your passion is what brings every series to life, and we're so grateful to have you as part of our manga family. ❤️📚
Here's to a new year filled… pic.twitter.com/4RK9dY7vzj
Love Live! Bluebird
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
Kotono Mitsuishi
明けましておめでとう御座います✨— 三石琴乃 (@kotochawanmoon) January 2, 2026
今年はどんなご縁があるのか楽しみです。役や台詞に誠実に、そして時にチャレンジの気持ちを忘れずに精進して参りたいと思います。どうぞ宜しくお願いします❣️ pic.twitter.com/xPq6SiBWZk
Happy New Year!✨
I'm looking forward to seeing what opportunities this year will bring. I'll continue to work hard, faithfully delivering my roles and lines, while never forgetting to embrace challenges. Thank you for your continued support! ❣️
Sakura Production
Maki Terashima-Furuta (Production I.G. USA President)
Happy New Year! May 2026 bring you lots of smiles. 明けましておめでとうございます。本年度も宜しくお願い申し上げます。— Maki Terashima-Furuta (@makiterashima.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:41 AM
[image or embed]
ufotable
新年あけましておめでとうございます。— ufotable (@ufotable) December 31, 2025
今年も皆様にとって素敵な一年となりますように。
-----------------------------------------------------------
Happy New Year!
I wish you all a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/06dyCZmGH9
Shutaro Yamada (DT Tensei)
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part X