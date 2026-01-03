Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Ball, Kyoto Animation, Solo Leveling, Detective Conan, Slayers, Natsuki Hanae, P.A. Works, Shikidouji, & more!

During New Year's, the Shchi Fukujin, or Seven Lucky Gods, are venerated across Japan. But among those gods, Ebisu, the god of prosperity and wealth in business, gets love from businesses around the country. But that doesn't mean we can't also enjoy the blessings of Benzaiten, the goddess of talent, through the New Year's greetings from our favorite creators and performers:

Rui Araizumi (Slayers illustrator)

arazumi_rui_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©あらいずみるい

Detective Conan

detective_conan_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©青山剛昌久小学館

Dragon Ball

Natsuki Hanae

Happy New Year🎍🌅
I look forward to your continued support this year🙇
I'm relaxing while enjoying some ozoni soup.

HJ Bunko

hj_bunko_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©HOBBY JAPAN

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day

love_you_till_dying_days_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©あおのなち・一迅社

Keiko Kurosawa (Assassination Classroom chief animation director)

kurosawa_keiko_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©Kagome Company

Kyoto Animation

Kaki Nagato (Always a Catch)

nagato_kaki_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©ながと牡蠣

Haruhisa Nakata (Night Light Hounds)

nakata_haruhisa_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©中田春粥

Ai Orikasa

orikasa_ai_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©折笠愛

P.A. Works

pa_works_new_years_2026
Image via Illustration: Tomomi Takada
© 2026 P.A.WORKS Co.,Ltd.

Shikidouji (Full Metal Panic!)

I look forward to your continued support this year.

Solo Leveling

Kakeru Sora (Whoever Steals This Book)

✨🎍Happy New Year!🎍✨
I look forward to you continued support this too😊
Praying for even more excitement for Whoever Steals This Book, you main characters!
I'll give it my all too~!!

Hiroyuki Taiga (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM mechanical design)

taiga_hiroyuki_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM: © 創通・サンライズ

Miina Tominaga

Happy New Year.
I look forward to your continued support this year.
Miina Tominaga
I tried cutting decorative kamaboko fish cakes!🐎

Tamiki Wakaki (Yoshida Lemon Drops)

Happy New Year. Thank you for sticking with me last year when I declared it my 20th and 15th anniversary and did all sorts of things. This year I'm thinking of declaring my 21st and 16th anniversary too.

Yanbaru (Bijin Onna Jōshi Takizawa-san)

yanbaru_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©やんBARU

Yukiwo (Jashin-chan Dropkick)

yukiwo_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©ユキヲ

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XI
discuss this in the forum (11 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives