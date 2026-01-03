Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
During New Year's, the Shchi Fukujin, or Seven Lucky Gods, are venerated across Japan. But among those gods, Ebisu, the god of prosperity and wealth in business, gets love from businesses around the country. But that doesn't mean we can't also enjoy the blessings of Benzaiten, the goddess of talent, through the New Year's greetings from our favorite creators and performers:
Rui Araizumi (Slayers illustrator)
Detective Conan
Dragon Ball
Happy New Year!— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) January 1, 2026
The first calendar for 2026 begins with the front cover of Volume 26!#DragonBallOfficial #dragonball pic.twitter.com/35fs1rQsu8
Natsuki Hanae
明けましておめでとうございます🎍🌅— 花江 夏樹 (@hanae0626) January 1, 2026
今年も宜しくお願い致します🙇
ゆったりとお雑煮食べてます pic.twitter.com/amiwL98ku6
Happy New Year🎍🌅
I look forward to your continued support this year🙇
I'm relaxing while enjoying some ozoni soup.
HJ Bunko
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
Keiko Kurosawa (Assassination Classroom chief animation director)
Kyoto Animation
Happy New Year 2026— 京都アニメーション (@kyoani) December 31, 2025
Wishing this year will be happy and wonderful for you.
All the staff of Kyoto Animationhttps://t.co/Z8COR9NAR4 pic.twitter.com/EInJobPD48
Kaki Nagato (Always a Catch)
Haruhisa Nakata (Night Light Hounds)
Ai Orikasa
P.A. Works
Shikidouji (Full Metal Panic!)
本年もよろしくお願いいたします。 pic.twitter.com/kbeH9Wa2zV— 四季童子 (@shikidoji) December 31, 2025
I look forward to your continued support this year.
Solo Leveling
𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓!!#俺だけレベルアップな件#SoloLeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/TSsk6myuj1— アニメ『俺だけレベルアップな件』公式 (@sololeveling_pr) December 31, 2025
Kakeru Sora (Whoever Steals This Book)
✨🎍明けましておめでとうございます🎍✨— 空カケル (@sorakakeru_) January 1, 2026
本年もどうぞよろしくお願いいたします😊
『#この本を盗む者は』がますます盛り上がりますよう祈願して主人公ズ！
私も負けじとがんばるぞ～！！ pic.twitter.com/WrhvebL1zl
✨🎍Happy New Year!🎍✨
I look forward to you continued support this too😊
Praying for even more excitement for Whoever Steals This Book, you main characters!
I'll give it my all too~!!
Hiroyuki Taiga (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM mechanical design)
Miina Tominaga
明けましておめでとうございます。— 冨永みーな (@tominagamiina) January 1, 2026
本年も宜しくお願い致します。
冨永みーな
蒲鉾の飾り切りやってみました🐎 pic.twitter.com/gzp6eN6Q51
Happy New Year.
I look forward to your continued support this year.
Miina Tominaga
I tried cutting decorative kamaboko fish cakes!🐎
Tamiki Wakaki (Yoshida Lemon Drops)
あけましておめでとうおございます。去年は自発的に20周年やら15周年やら言い出して色々やりましたが、おつきあいしていただいてお礼申し上げます。今年も自発的に21周年とか16周年とか言っていこうかなと思っています。 pic.twitter.com/eB1DkVdM4e— 若木民喜＠「ヨシダ檸檬ドロップス」「結婚ですか」アニメ4649 (@angelfrench) January 1, 2026
Happy New Year. Thank you for sticking with me last year when I declared it my 20th and 15th anniversary and did all sorts of things. This year I'm thinking of declaring my 21st and 16th anniversary too.
Yanbaru (Bijin Onna Jōshi Takizawa-san)
Yukiwo (Jashin-chan Dropkick)
