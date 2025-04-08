×
Capcom Fighting Collection 2's Trailer Highlights Project Justice, Plasma Sword

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game collection debuts on May 16

CAPCOM began streaming a trailer for CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2, which includes eight fighting games on Monday. The trailer highlights Project Justice and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, as well as some of the features included in the collection.

CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2 will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 16.

CAPCOM offers a soundtrack as a pre-order bonus, although its tracks "cannot be played during gameplay."

CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2 includes:

  • CAPCOM vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
  • CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
  • CAPCOM Fighting Evolution
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
  • Project Justice
  • Power Stone
  • Power Stone 2
  • Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

The new collection features online play, training mode, expanded support for 14 languages, art and music galleries, display filters, button customization, and mid-game saves.

CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. This earlier collection features 10 fighting games: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, Hyper Street Fighter II, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Red Earth, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge, and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire.

Source: Capcom U.S.A.'s YouTube channel

