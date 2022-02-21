Capcom Reveals Capcom Fighting Collection Game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Steam

Game with all 5 Darkstalkers games, 5 other games launches on June 24

CAPCOM announced on Monday that it will release the CAPCOM Fighting Collection game. The collection will launch in English and Japanese on June 24 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The collection will feature 10 fighting games including: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness , Hyper Street Fighter II , Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix , Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo , and Red Earth . The other five games will be all five Darkstalkers games: Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge , and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire .

The collection will include more than 500 gallery items with official art, concept art, and design documents. Additionally, the collection will include a BGM player with more than 400 tracks. Enhanced features to the games include EX settings, a training mode, and the ability to save mid-game,

All 10 titles will be available to play online and will include Online Rollback Netcode. Online features include ranked, casual, and lobby matches.