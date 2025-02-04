News
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 to Debut on May 16
posted on by Anita Tai
CAPCOM revealed on Tuesday that CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2, which includes eight fighting games, will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 16.
CAPCOM offers a soundtrack as a pre-order bonus, although its tracks "cannot be played during gameplay."
CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2 includes:
- CAPCOM vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- CAPCOM Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
- Project Justice
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
The new collection features online play, training mode, expanded support for 14 languages, art and music galleries, display filters, button customization, and mid-game saves.
CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. This earlier collection features 10 fighting games: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, Hyper Street Fighter II, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Red Earth, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge, and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire.
Source: Capcom U.S.A.'s YouTube channel