Capcom Fighting Collection 2 to Debut on May 16

Game collection available for pre-order now for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam

CAPCOM revealed on Tuesday that CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2 , which includes eight fighting games, will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 16.

CAPCOM offers a soundtrack as a pre-order bonus, although its tracks "cannot be played during gameplay."

CAPCOM Fighting Collection 2 includes:

CAPCOM vs. SNK : Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

CAPCOM Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

The new collection features online play, training mode, expanded support for 14 languages, art and music galleries, display filters, button customization, and mid-game saves.

CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . This earlier collection features 10 fighting games: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness , Hyper Street Fighter II , Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix , Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo , Red Earth , Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge , and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire .