Capcom Announces Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Release Date

CAPCOM announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream the CAPCOM Fighting Collection , which includes eight fighting games, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2025. The company also revealed that the Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection will launch digitally on Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on September 13 and physically on November 22.

CAPCOM vs. SNK : Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

CAPCOM Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

The new collection features online play, training mode, expanded support for 14 languages, art and music galleries, display filters, button customization, and mid-game saves.

CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The collection features 10 fighting games including: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness , Hyper Street Fighter II , Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix , Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo , and Red Earth . The other five games will be all five Darkstalkers games: Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors , Night Warriors - Darkstalkers' Revenge , Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge , and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire .

Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics includes seven arcade games:

X-Men Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

Marvel vs. CAPCOM : Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

The Punisher

Features include online play, rollback netcode, high score leaderboards, training mode, spectator mode, music jukebox, museum, and new display filters.