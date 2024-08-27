News
Capcom Announces Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Release Date
posted on by Alex Mateo
CAPCOM announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream the CAPCOM Fighting Collection, which includes eight fighting games, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2025. The company also revealed that the Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection will launch digitally on Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on September 13 and physically on November 22.
- CAPCOM vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- CAPCOM Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
- Project Justice
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
The new collection features online play, training mode, expanded support for 14 languages, art and music galleries, display filters, button customization, and mid-game saves.
CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
The collection features 10 fighting games including: Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, Hyper Street Fighter II, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, and Red Earth. The other five games will be all five Darkstalkers games: Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors - Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge, and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire.
Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics includes seven arcade games:
- X-Men Children of the Atom
- Marvel Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. CAPCOM: Clash of Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- The Punisher
Features include online play, rollback netcode, high score leaderboards, training mode, spectator mode, music jukebox, museum, and new display filters.
Source: Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase stream