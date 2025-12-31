Voice Actor Risa Uchida & Theater Actor Tsubasa Nakamura Announce Marriage

The actors present joint message to their fans & colleagues

Image via x.com ©内田莉紗 Image via x.com ©中村翼

Voice actor Risa Uchida and theater actor Tsubasa Nakamura announced they have married each other on their respective social media accounts on Wednesday. Their joint statement said, “Moving forward, we will travel this path sincerely, cherishing each and every connection with gratitude in our hearts.”

As of press time, Uchida and Nakamura's posts received over 60 replies and over 22,000 likes combined, most of which are congratulations from their fans and colleagues.

Uchida has appeared in Lupin III: Goodbye Partner as Emilka, Psychic School Wars as Akari Ishikawa and the Kingdom Hearts franchise as Kairi, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Nakamura has appeared in the theater production of Your Lie in April as Shun'ya Miike, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.