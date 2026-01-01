S.A's Maki Minami Draws Manga Adaptation of Yōko Kamio, WIT Studio's Love Through a Prism Anime

Shueisha revealed on Thursday the Love Through a Prism ( Prism Rondo ) original anime series from Boys Over Flowers creator Yōko Kamio will get a manga adaptation by Maki Minami ( Special A ), which will launch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on January 8.

Image via Weekly Shonen Jump's website © Yōko Kamio, Maki Minami, Shueisha

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter © Netflix

Love Through a Prism

is a coming-of-age love story set against the backdrop of London at the beginning of the 1900s. Aspiring painter and art student Lili Ichijoin makes a promise with her parents to become the top student at her art school within half a year, or she will return home. She begins a fierce rivalry with the freewheeling Kit Church, a rich heir and genius artist.

The series will debut on Netflix on January 15.

Atsumi Tanezaki stars as Lili.

Kamio is responsible for the original story and original character designs. She is also writing the scripts with Saki Fujii . Kazuto Nakazawa ( Vassalord , B: The Beginning ) is directing the series at Wit Studio . Yasuko Takahashi ( B: The Beginning , Fena: Pirate Princess ) serves as one of the chief animation directors and character designer. Naoki Chiba (" naotyu- ") is composing the music for the series.

Guinness World Records awarded Kamio's Boys Over Flowers ( Hana Yori Dango ) manga as having the most published copies of a shōjo manga series written by a single author in 2023.

Minami began her Komomo Confiserie manga series in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2013 and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media released the fifth and final volume in September 2016. Minami ended her Seiyū ka—! manga in the same magazine in 2013. Viz Media published the series under the title Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy and released the 12th and final volume in August 2015. Viz Media also published Minami's S.A ( Special A ) manga in North America.

Special A inspired a television anime series in 2008 that Sentai Filmworks released in North America.

Minami's Hisureba, Hana ( If You Keep It Secret, Flower ) manga ended in December 2024. Minami launched the series in Hakusensha 's Melody magazine in October 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume digitally on May 2.