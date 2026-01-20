Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Gets New Chaotix Audio Drama

Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles launches on January 27

Sega of America and Realm announced on Tuesday that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is getting a new audio drama podcast titled Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles , which will debut on January 27. Sega streamed a trailer:

The series stars the members of the Chaotix Detective Agency as they solve a case in the style of a noir-inspired detective radio drama. The English voices of Chaotix reprise their roles, including Keith Silverstein as Vector the Crocodile, Matthew Mercer as Espio the Chameleon, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Charmy the Bee. Roger Craig Smith also returns as Sonic the Hedgehog.

Ian Jones Quartey ( OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Steven Universe ) is directing the series with lead writer Dan Jolley ( Transformers, Dying Light, Superman ). Ian Flynn and Evan Stanley, who have both worked on the Sonic franchise 's comics and games, are also writing. Charlie Rosen, leader of the 8-Bit Big Band, is composing. Realm team members Fred Greenhalgh and Dan Brunelle are handling the sound design and post production for audio.

Deadline reported in December that Paramount is releasing a new film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise on December 22, 2028.

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day in December 2024.

Sega released the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3.

Source: Press release