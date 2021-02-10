Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel Film Reveals Logo, Title

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens in U.S. on April 8, 2022

Paramount Pictures revealed on Tuesday the logo and official title for the sequel to its Sonic the Hedgehog film. The film's title is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the logo features two tails shaped after the franchise 's fox character Tails hanging off of an orange number two.

The film will open in the United States on April 8, 2022.

The studio announced last May that it is producing a sequel to this year's Sonic the Hedgehog film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , and Toru Nakahara are credited as producers on the new film, while Hajime Satomi , Haruki Satomi , and Tim Miller are credited as executive producers.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020. The film debuted digitally on March 2020, and shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in May 2020.

The Box Office Mojo website lists the film with a US$146,066,470 United States gross, overtaking Pokémon Detective Pikachu as the #1 film in the United States based on a game. ( Detective Pikachu earned US$144,105,346 in the United States.) The film has earned the equivalent of US$160,700,000 internationally, for a US$306,766,470 total worldwide gross.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.

The film was slated to open in Japan in March 2020, but Japanese film distributor Towa Pictures delayed the opening of the film in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The film opened in Japan with the title Sonic the Movie last June and ranked at #6 at the box office in its opening weekend.