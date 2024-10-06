Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Game Gets Asian Release With English Support

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Asia Edition launches in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore

Konami announced on Friday that it will release the Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! game in Asia for Nintendo Switch under the title Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Asia Edition on December 12. The game will be available in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese, and will launch in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. A separate Korean version will launch in South Korea on the same date.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! debuted for Switch in Japan in November 2020 and sold 345,697 copies in its first four days. The game has shipped more than 4 million copies total.

Konami describes the party game:

You, the player, are the president of a railway company! Travel all over Japan and collect as many properties of local tourism and products as you can! Aiming for No. 1 total assets!

The franchise 's latest game titled Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! (The World Turns on Hope) launched for Switch in November 2023.

The first game in the series by Hudson Soft debuted in 1988. Konami absorbed Hudson Soft and the rights to the series in 2012.