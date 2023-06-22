×
Konami Reveals Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Switch Game

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game debuts on November 16

Nintendo revealed during its Japanese Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Konami is developing a new game in its Momotaro Dentetsu game series titled Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! (The World Turns on Hope) for the Nintendo Switch. The game is slated for a November 16 release in Japan.

The first game in the series by Hudson Soft debuted in 1988. Konami absorbed Hudson Soft and the rights to the series in 2012.

Source: Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel

