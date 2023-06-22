Konami Reveals Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Switch Game

Game debuts on November 16

Nintendo revealed during its Japanese Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Konami is developing a new game in its Momotaro Dentetsu game series titled Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! (The World Turns on Hope) for the Nintendo Switch. The game is slated for a November 16 release in Japan.

The first game in the series by Hudson Soft debuted in 1988. Konami absorbed Hudson Soft and the rights to the series in 2012.