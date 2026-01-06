The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Game Gets PC Release

PC version launches in early 2026

Image courtesy of NIS America © 2018-2019 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Usotsuki Hime to Mōmoku Ōji)

announced on Tuesday that game is getting a release for PC viain early 2026.

NISA released the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in February 2019 in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand (only the release in the United States has a physical edition). The game also got iOS and Android versions in May 2020.

The company describes the game:

Alone in the forest, a wolf sings her song. Mesmerized by this beautiful voice, a little prince from a nearby kingdom wanders into the dark forest every night to find its source. However, the little prince startles the wolf during one of his visits, and she swipes her long claws in fear and blinds him. Now, the blind prince must trek through the dangerous forest to find a cure and restore his sight. The wolf, transformed into a beautiful princess, shall be his guide. With her ability to transform at will, she will protect the little prince at all cost. But can a blind prince survive in an all-seeing forest?

NISA offered a limited "Storybook Edition" for the U.S. release that comes with the game, book, soundtrack, and collector's box.

Nippon Ichi Software released the game in Japan on PS4, Switch, and PlayStation Vita in May 2018.

The concept for the game originated from a female web designer for Nippon Ichi Software who submitted the idea in 2017 for the company's annual "Nippon Ichi Kikaku-sai" event that chooses one submission to become a game. Previous titles that originated from past events are the htoL#NiQ -Hotaru no Nikki- game and the Yomawari: Night Alone game.

Source: Email correspondence