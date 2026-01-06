News
Crunchyroll Adds Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers, The Case Book of Arne, Fureru., More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Champignon Witch, Scum of the Brave, Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix-

Image via Samurai Troopers anime's X/Twitter account
©SUNRISE
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is also streaming the following anime for the winter 2026 season:

Crunchyroll will also stream Fureru., the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, on January 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The company previously announced most titles it is streaming for this season.

Source: Email correspondence

