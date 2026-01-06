News
Crunchyroll Adds Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers, The Case Book of Arne, Fureru., More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is also streaming the following anime for the winter 2026 season:
The company previously announced most titles it is streaming for this season.
- Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers — January 6 at 10:00 a.m. EST
- The Case Book of Arne — January 6 at 12:30 p.m. EST
- Champignon Witch — January 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST
- Scum of the Brave — January 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- — January 11 at 11:00 a.m. EST
- Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 16 (Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories) — January 11 at 1:20 p.m. EST
Crunchyroll will also stream Fureru., the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, on January 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Source: Email correspondence